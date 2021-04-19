DermTech Joins Skin Cancer Foundation Corporate Council

DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) - Get Report ("DermTech"), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the company has become a member of The Skin Cancer Foundation Corporate Council. The Skin Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to save and improve lives by empowering people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer.

The Skin Cancer Foundation Corporate Council is a group of more than 100 U.S. and international companies committed to help support the Foundation's work. As part of the Corporate Council, DermTech's membership will support valuable education about the importance of skin checks and early diagnosis and other initiatives, which may help save lives.

In addition to joining the Corporate Council, DermTech is also sponsoring The Skin Cancer Foundation's annual Champions for Change Gala. Taking place virtually this year, the gala is The Skin Cancer Foundation's signature fundraising event, spotlighting the foundation's work and contributions from their donors, partners and physician allies. Proceeds from the gala support the foundation's educational campaigns, community programs and research initiatives. The gala will take place on May 11, 2021.

According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer in their lifetime and more than two people die of the disease every hour. Skin cancer can be preventable and treatable when detected early.

"It is incredibly vital to understand and protect against the dangers of skin cancer, and The Skin Cancer Foundation has been a key organization in helping spread that awareness," said Todd Wood, chief commercial officer of DermTech. "With our joint belief in the importance of early detection, we're thrilled to join the foundation's Corporate Council with other leaders in the community, especially as May marks Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness month. We look forward to joining this network and banding together to fight this deadly disease for our patients."

For more information on DermTech, please visit www.dermtech.com. To learn more about The Skin Cancer Foundation, please visit www.skincancer.org.

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech's mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech's investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, cost‑effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech's products and the market opportunity therefor. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech's ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech's tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech's tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech's products; (6) DermTech's ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech's products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the "Risk Factors" section of the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005035/en/