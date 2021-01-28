DermTech Featured In Melanoma Research Foundation Weekly "Ask The Expert" Facebook Live Events Alongside Notable Industry Scientists

DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) - Get Report ("DermTech"), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today its support and presentation in the Melanoma Research Foundation's ("MRF") "Ask the Expert" webinar series throughout the month of January.

The events featured leading dermatologists and industry experts to increase awareness and education on melanoma. A key focus of the series was the importance of early detection of skin cancer and the delays in skin cancer screenings and diagnosis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The recorded webinars are accessible here.

The "Ask the Expert" webinars took place on the MRF Facebook page with the following speakers:

Jan. 7, 2021: Dr. Neal Bhatia, Therapeutics Clinical Research.

Jan. 14, 2021: Dr. Ann Mazor Reed, Rendon Center Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine and Skin Care Research.

Jan. 21, 2021: Dr. Stephanie Diamond, Advanced Dermatology and Dr. Chris Adigun, Dermatology & Laser Center of Chapel Hill.

Jan. 28, 2021: Dr. Julie Karen, Complete Skin MD and New York University Langone Medical Center.

"Education, early detection and prevention are some of the most powerful tools to fight melanoma," said Burkhard Jansen, M.D., chief medical officer of DermTech. "We are proud to support the MRF and its 'Ask the Expert' sessions in raising awareness of this aggressive form of skin cancer."

"This informative series is a vital element to preventing melanoma in as many people as possible," said Kyleigh LiPira, MBA, chief executive officer of the MRF. "Our work with DermTech complements our mission of providing the necessary insight and resources to vigilantly prevent and detect melanoma. We are excited to kick off 2021 with new sessions and conversations."

For more information on the "Ask the Expert" Facebook Live webinars, including additional upcoming topics for discussion, please visit the MRF Facebook page here.

About DermTech

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech's mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech's investor relations site at: www.DermTech.com.

