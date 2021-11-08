DermTech And DermatologistOnCall Enter Agreement To Improve Access To The DermTech Melanoma Test With Noninvasive, At-Home Sample Collection

DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) - Get DermTech, Inc. Report ("DermTech" or the "Company"), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, and DermatologistOnCall, a leading dermatology telehealth provider in the U.S., announced today an agreement to make the DermTech Melanoma Test available through DermatologistOnCall's telemedicine platform. The millions of patients served through DermatologistOnCall will now have increased access to DermTech's non-invasive, precision genomics tests for melanoma, the leading cause of skin cancer deaths.

The DermTech Melanoma Test is a non-invasive test used to painlessly collect cellular material from the surface of a patient's mole via the DermTech Smart Sticker™. A patient sample can be collected at home under virtual supervision by a trained DermatologistOnCall clinician. The sample is sent to the DermTech Gene Lab where it is tested for genomic markers linked to melanoma.

"Our mission is to democratize access to high-quality dermatology care," said John Dobak, M.D., CEO of DermTech. "We believe no one should have to die from melanoma and relationships with great innovators like DermatologistOnCall allow for increased physician and patient access to our test, helping to ensure that early melanoma detection is simple and attainable."

Using DermatologistOnCall's telemedicine platform is easy. To start the process, a patient uploads photos of a suspicious spot or mole to DermatologistOnCall for review by a U.S. board‑certified dermatologist. If the dermatologist determines that a DermTech Melanoma Test is warranted, they will order the Melanoma Test for the patient. The DermTech Adhesive Skin Collection Kit, which contains the DermTech Smart Sticker™, is sent to the patient's home and the sample collection is conducted under virtual supervision by a DermatologistOnCall clinician. Any diagnosis or further treatment recommendation are based on the individual's test results and the reviewing dermatologist's medical judgment. Patients will be referred to a local physician for additional treatment as appropriate. From start to finish, the evaluation by a DermatologistOnCall Dermatologist and DermTech Melanoma Test results take an average of 10 days—a critical advantage for early detection, when compared to the average wait of approximately 35 days for a face-to-face dermatology appointment. 1

"We believe this relationship will play a significant role in combatting preventable melanoma deaths," said Douglas Holmes, CEO of DermatologistOnCall. "More than 20 million Americans will have access to DermatologistOnCall as a covered benefit on January 1, 2022. Our direct-to-patient platform is open in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Every American can receive comprehensive dermatology care through our platform—including affordable, accessible, and precise genomic melanoma testing—whenever and wherever it is needed."

A visit with DermatologistOnCall costs just $95 or less depending on insurance coverage and the DermTech Melanoma Test itself is covered by Medicare and certain commercial insurance carriers.

Reference:

About DermTech:

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech's mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech's investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.

About DermatologistOnCall:

DermatologistOnCall is the leading provider of online dermatology services in the United States. Its nationwide network of board-certified providers treats more than 3,000 conditions of the skin, hair, and nails through its portal. Because of its revolutionary asynchronous platform, no appointments are needed, and patients may start a visit whenever and wherever they need help. DermatologistOnCall proudly partners with key telemedicine and dermatology brands around the world to deliver innovative care 24/7/365. For more information, visit www.dermatologistoncall.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, cost‑effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech's products and the market opportunity therefor, as well as the adoption, consistent availability and effectiveness of DermatologistOnCall's telemedicine platform and the anticipated impact and benefits of the relationship between DermTech and DermatologistOnCall. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech or DermatologistOnCall; (2) DermTech's ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech's tests or DermatologistOnCall's services; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech's tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech's products; (6) DermTech's ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech's and DermatologistOnCall's products and services together with the possibility that DermTech or DermatologistOnCall may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the "Risk Factors" section of the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

