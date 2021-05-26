DERMALOG Biometric Cameras Win The German Innovation Award

The German Design Council has just honoured pioneering product innovations for the fourth time. A German Innovation Award 2021 in the category GOLD - the highest distinction among these honours to be awarded by the jury of this renowned institution - has been presented to DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH.

BERLIN and HAMBURG, Germany, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALOG has impressed the jury of experts for the German Innovation Awards with its latest Multi-Biometrics Cameras designed to provide high-speed biometric identification. The contactless and automated technology captures several biometric features at once, making it suitable for safe operation, for example, in the field of access control. According to the jury's statement, the camera system is a timely further development, which provides for even more safety in the pandemic era and beyond.

The innovative technology of the Multi-Biometrics Cameras detects the face and iris from a distance of up to two metres in just one second. The cameras also measure body temperature using integrated thermal sensors. The solution thereby offers exceptionally high accuracy in biometric identification and makes a valuable contribution to improving health protection.

"We're delighted to win the German Innovation Award for our Multi-Biometrics Cameras. This product series is the result of years of research work. So this award is also honouring the outstanding work of our many developers," says DERMALOG Managing Director Günther Mull.

The new cameras developed by the Hamburg-based biometrics specialist are already in use in over 60 countries around the world. They enable secure and fast access control points in healthcare, education, border control, manufacturing, hospitality, and other sectors.

