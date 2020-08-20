Dermafirm USA & BDMT Global Partner To Launch Novel Live "Shop At Home" Concept

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Dermafirm USA, the skincare company known for innovative R&D partners with award-winning BDMT Global to create a novel technology-based approach that directly engages the B2B and D2C markets. The new Shop at Home concept developed by BDMT Global launches August 25th. With it, Dermafirm USA will add the personal touch that's currently missing during the challenges of COVID-19. BDMT (Business Development & Marketing Transformation) Global's experts have been combining community advocacy with consumer education along with Dermafirm's passion for healthy skin care — to develop personal touch points that create an emotional connection between the brand and consumers.

"The COVID-19 driven consumer habits towards self-care inspires our Shop At Home experience and the recent launch of our DIY prestige professional-grade BIOTOC line. Our non-invasive clean products answer the needs of those seeking natural skincare that is highly effective and rivals injectables. Our involvement in the healthy skincare movement is inherent to Dermafirm's DNA and that's why we're excited to partner with BDMT, an organization that truly gets it," says Paula Park, CEO, Dermafirm USA.

The 2-hour event kicks off via Zoom at 11:00AM ET with the first hour targeting B2B with:

The Science of Healthy Skin & Building Your Business During COVID-19

Dermafirm USA and BDMT Global leadership will offer expert advice on developing business strategies amidst the pandemic to skincare professionals and offer an open discussion and Q&A on trends surrounding healthy skincare.

The second hour ( noon ET) features Dermafirm's Shop At Home Experience targeting D2C with:

Former HSN Host / Beauty Influencer Amps up the Savings & Your Skincare Regimen

MC former HSN host Melinda Lee Foster will showcase Dermafirm's new, prestige BIOTOC line. Event goers will enjoy live shopping, product demos, a flash sale, special giveaways and more. The winner of Dermafirm USA's Women in STEM Entrepreneur micro-grant will also be announced during the hour.

For more information and to R.S.V.P.: https://bit.ly/BIOTOCshopathome

"As a leader with the BBAC (BIOTOC Brand Advisory Council) and advocate of Women in STEM, I am passionate about supporting and creating opportunities for women and entrepreneurs by sharing knowledge and resources," said Suzy Im, SVP for TribalVision, leading the international division for BDMT Global.

"This connects with my passion for Dermafirm USA's healthy skincare movement to make a difference in the global market and educate consumers about healthier options. We strongly support Dermafirm USA's mission and how the brand will transform the U.S. perspective on healthy skin."

ABOUT DERMAFIRM USA

Boston-area-based Dermafirm USA Inc. is the North American arm of Dermafirm, Inc., South Korean cosmeceutical company, known for its comprehensive research and development, as well as, the technology-driven, proprietary formulations behind their award-winning products. Dermafirm, headquartered in Korea, was established in 2002 to make advanced cosmetics using the highest quality ingredients in their own research lab. Medical grade to at-home use products are used in 3,000 clinics and hospitals throughout Korea and by consumers. With rapid sales growth annually and global market expansion, their products are available in over 20 countries.

About BDMT Global

Headquartered in Boston, Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global, https://bdmtglobal.com , an international division of TribalVision Worldwide (a 4-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company), is an outsourced business growth and marketing execution team offering strategic go-to-market, business development, and marketing services for international companies trying to break into the U.S. market.

BDMT Global recently launched Shop at Home services for companies expanding internationally with a virtual conference and remote follow-up strategy to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic including moving from a physical event to an online expo that attracted a large gathering of creators from around the world during COVID-19. Led by a group of award-winning experts offering live sales events for growing companies around the world that have a great cause, BDMT Global partners with companies to initiate community advocacy and consumer education to create an impact on the lives of entrepreneurs, business leaders and global communities.

Michele Nadeem-Baker 245748@email4pr.com +1-617-818-1223

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dermafirm-usa--bdmt-global-partner-to-launch-novel-live-shop-at-home-concept-301115870.html

SOURCE Dermafirm USA