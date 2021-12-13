DERMAdoctor's Calm Cool Corrected Eczema Balm Receives National Eczema Association Seal Of Acceptance

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high-quality, scientifically formulated products for the eyecare and skincare markets, announces that DERMAdoctor's Calm Cool + Corrected 1% Colloidal Oatmeal Eczema + Dermatitis Clinical Repair Balm has received the National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance ™. The NEA Seal is granted in recognition of products that meet the NEA's rigorous standards for providing benefits and improving the quality of life for people with eczema and sensitive skin.

Calm Cool + Corrected Eczema + Dermatitis Clinical Repair Balm is part of DERMAdoctor's Calm Cool + Corrected line of skin solutions, which were created to help soothe and comfort irritable skin. It is formulated with high-potency, dermatologist-recommended, eczema-active 1% colloidal oatmeal to help temporarily protect and relieve minor skin irritations and itching, together with an advanced complex of ceramides and essential lipids to aid in repairing vital skin barrier function and reduce moisture loss, and dermatologic botanicals that are rich in skin reparative essential fatty acids.

"We are honored that Calm Cool + Corrected Eczema + Dermatitis Clinical Repair Balm has been recognized with the NEA prestigious Seal of Acceptance," said Audrey Kunin, M.D., NovaBay's Chief Product Officer, DERMAdoctor co-founder and board-certified dermatologist. "Eczema is a significant problem that afflicts an estimated 31 million Americans, many of whom are children. Our concentrated, soothing formula is suitable for head-to-toe use for both adult and pediatric patients. Our goal at DERMAdoctor is to ensure that when it comes to skincare, no problem is left unaddressed."

Dr. Kunin will feature Calm Cool + Corrected Eczema + Dermatitis Clinical Repair Balm as an on-air guest on the QVC ® network in February 2022.

About the National Eczema Association

The National Eczema Association is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to improve the health and quality of life for individuals with eczema through research, support and education. The NEA Seal further helps individuals recognize products that are suitable for the care of eczema or sensitive skin, empowering consumers to make informed purchase decisions to help manage their conditions.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics ®

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven consumer products for the eyecare and skincare markets. Avenova ® is the most prescribed antimicrobial lid and lash spray and CelleRx ® is a breakthrough product in the beauty category. In November 2021, NovaBay acquired DERMAdoctor, LLC, a company commercializing more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, current product offerings, marketing efforts, and any future revenue that may result from selling such products, as well as generally the Company's expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the integration of DERMAdoctor's business into the Company's business, the possibility that the available market for the Company's products will not be as large as expected, the Company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company's cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay's business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay's latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors." The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Socialize and Stay Informed on NovaBay's ProgressLike us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Connect with NovaBay on LinkedIn Visit NovaBay's Website

Avenova Purchasing InformationFor NovaBay Avenova purchasing information:Please call 800-890-0329 or email sales@avenova.com. Avenova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005735/en/