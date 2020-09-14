Diaceutics PLC, (AIM: DXRX), today announces the establishment of a dedicated Advisory Panel of experts to support and inform the development and rollout of its revolutionary DXRX platform - the world's first diagnostic network for precision medicine.

Diaceutics PLC, (AIM: DXRX), today announces the establishment of a dedicated Advisory Panel of experts to support and inform the development and rollout of its revolutionary DXRX platform - the world's first diagnostic network for precision medicine.

Derek Hosty, Head of Innovation, Diaceutics (Photo: Business Wire)

The panel consists of key opinion leaders from the areas of oncology, including lung cancer research and colorectal research; pathology, including tissue pathology and uropathology; molecular diagnostics; digital image analysis; telemedicine and informatics; external quality assessment (EQA); and FDA-expertise. They are providing insights and recommendations to help drive the future direction of DXRX, as well as other solutions developed by Diaceutics to better support the treatment of patients across the world and transform the healthcare industry.

Endorsed and shaped by these industry leaders with over 120 years of collective experience, DXRX will help to unlock the power of precision medicine, drive standardization of diagnostic testing and ensure that every eligible patient gets access to the right treatment at the right time. The end-to-end solution will not only enhance Diaceutics' service offering but also offer a secure platform for pharmaceutical companies, laboratories and diagnostic companies to collaborate more effectively.

Currently, the Diaceutics Advisory Panel consists of Dr Anthony Magliocco of Protean BioDiagnostics Inc. (Founder and CEO, Consultant Pathologist) in the USA, Keith Kerr from Aberdeen University School of Medicine in Scotland (Professor, Consultant Pathologist), US-based Kenneth J. Bloom of Invicro and Ambry Genetics (CMO, MD, FCAP), Markus Eckstein from University Hospital Erlangen in Germany (MD) and Dr Fotios Loupakis from the Institute of Oncology at Veneto in Italy (Medical Oncologist, MD, MS, Ph.D).

To date, Diaceutics′ Advisory Panel has undertaken extensive research into the inefficiencies in precision medicine testing which are preventing patients from getting the treatment they need, when they need it. For example, this research - which was published in four abstracts and one poster at this year′s American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference - revealed the economic burden of not testing for the FLT3 biomarker to treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), which could cost up to $445 million in the United States alone.

Alongside the establishment of the panel - Diaceutics has invested in building the world's largest repository of diagnostic testing data consisting of 227 million patient records to power its DXRX platform. The platform has been purpose built to enable access to a global flow of testing data integrating 2500+ laboratories into one secure network. Diaceutics is also building partnerships with industry-leading service providers in areas such as test access and reimbursement, pathology training, health economics, reference standards and EQA including Targos Molecular Pathology and HistoCyte Laboratories earlier this year. The company is currently onboarding laboratory partners to the network with pharmaceutical companies gaining access to the solution in Q4 2020.

Derek Hosty, Head of Innovation, Diaceutics, commented: "It is an honour to have such well-renowned experts joining our ever-expanding network and helping to shape our future service offering. This dynamic group of advisors will enhance the value we deliver to pharmaceutical companies, laboratories and diagnostic companies via our DXRX platform. In turn, this will help to overcome the obstacles currently present in the field of precision medicine and, more importantly, greatly benefit patients by getting them the treatment they deserve.

"DXRX has been designed to give global laboratories a voice, so that they are no longer the forgotten stakeholder in precision medicine, and the very best in the sector are ensuring its success. Together with the industry-leading service providers and partners with whom we are collaborating, the DXRX Advisory Panel will help to transform the broken testing ecosystem and has the potential to transform the entire business model of precision medicine for patients."

Kenneth J. Bloom, CMO, Invicro and Ambry Genetics, said: "I am honored to be part of what is very much an unprecedented approach to bringing stakeholders on to one secure platform to collaborate around diagnostic testing. I see there being a huge appetite for this technology not only with pharma, labs and diagnostic companies but also with clinicians and any service provider involved in the process of getting patients treated."

Keith Kerr, Professor and Consultant Pathologist, Aberdeen University School of Medicine, added: "There is today an unmet need in the testing ecosystem for labs to be much more supported at ground level through in-lab services such as EQA, test standardization and industry training to ensure that more patients get the right treatment at the right time. I am glad to be part of a network which has the potential to deliver on those needs and look forward to what we can achieve together going forward."

About Diaceutics

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the precision medicine they deserve .We are a data analytics and end-to-end services provider enabled by DXRX - the world's first Network solution for the development and commercialization of precision medicine diagnostics. Diaceutics has worked on every precision medicine brought to market and provides services to 36 of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. We have built the world's largest repository of diagnostic testing data with a growing network of 2,500 labs in 51 countries. www.diaceutics.com

