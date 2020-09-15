Derek Barka Selected As Inaugural Progress Sitefinity MVP

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverTech, a national digital marketing and technology agency, today announced that Derek Barka, Chief Technology Officer, has been selected as a Progress MVP for his involvement, vision, and knowledge of Progress Sitefinity.

SilverTech is one of only a few Sitefinity Titanium partners in the U.S., and Derek is one of only eight MVPs globally selected by Sitefinity. Derek was chosen to receive this distinction because of his advocacy and knowledge of Sitefinity CMS and Progress tools. The MVP award is a one-year recognition given to select individuals who meet the highest standards and criteria related to mentorship, participation, thought leadership, and evangelistic activities in the Sitefinity CMS and .NET communities.

"I'm honored to be recognized as one of Progress Sitefinity's original MVPs. The Sitefinity Platform is easy to use for content authors and flexible for creating high-end, personalized digital experiences for our clients," said Derek Barka, SilverTech CTO. "I'm excited about this opportunity and our ongoing relationship with the Progress team." As the Chief Technology Officer for SilverTech, Derek is responsible for driving the overall strategy and implementation of digital transformation initiatives for the agency and its clients. His vision for designing data-driven digital experiences that meet the complex needs of both end-users and client businesses makes him a trusted advisor to both IT and CX executives. Derek's focus areas include platform architecture, personalization, solution integration, and long-term digital roadmap development.

Derek is a Sitefinity certified developer, holding advanced certification and sales certification credentials. Derek is a Progress team player, regularly helping the community and educating others. He is active in promoting Sitefinity on social media and various industry events. Derek has been a featured speaker at Progress events such as ProgressNext, Sitefinity Roadshow, and the Progress Digital Experience Showcase, as well as industry conferences such as CUlytics, Financial Brand, American Bankers Association, and more.

About SilverTech

SilverTech is a digital marketing and technology company redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solving even the most complex business challenges. A combination of real people, real tech and real results means SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design and development, data and technology integration, and digital business consultation. https://www.silvertech.com

About Progress

Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application.

Media Contact: Erin Presseau Erin.presseau@silvertech.com

Related Images

silvertech.png SilverTech SilverTech Logo

Related Links

SilverTech

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/derek-barka-selected-as-inaugural-progress-sitefinity-mvp-301131377.html

SOURCE SilverTech