Derek Archambault Promoted To VP Marketing At FoodScience Corp.

WILLISTON, Vt., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodScience Corporation (FSC), a locally owned leader in human and pet nutritional products announces the promotion of Derek Archambault to Vice President, Marketing.

In this new position, Derek will lead Marketing across both the Animal and Human business units as a member of the executive team. Unifying marketing for both animal and human businesses will provide us with the opportunity to share best practices, generate efficiencies, create a consistent marketing process for all FoodScience, and help identify and share customer and consumer trends that impact the entire business.

Tammy Johnson, VP Human Supplements Business Unit remarked: "I am thrilled to be working with Derek and the entire marketing team on our Human supplements business to grow and engage with our customers." Similarly, Sara Phillips, VP Animal Business Unit said: "I am so happy to see Derek's role expanding for the benefit of all our brands."

"Derek's marketing experience is extensive, as are the accomplishments he has led for FoodScience during his first five years with us," said Sharon Rossi, CEO, FoodScience Corporation. "Derek's leadership of the FoodScience marketing strategy and activation is pivotal for our continued growth." Derek said: "I have been fortunate to have worked on a number of great regional and national brands across different categories. It has been a great opportunity to support the growth of our VetriScience and Pet Naturals brands the last few years and I look forward to supporting the DaVinci Laboratories brand and the human side of our business."

FoodScience Corporation founded in 1973 in Burlington VT, by Guido and Maria Orlandi who had a passion for discovering natural alternatives for human and animal health solutions. Today, a high level of innovation and evidence-based science form a strong foundation of FoodScience's product development process. FoodScience's product line includes VetriSCIENCE Laboratories®, DaVinci Laboratories®, PetNaturals®. Now in the third generation of family operation, the FSC workforce continues to grow in the green mountain state that they call home. FSC has two facilities, one in Williston VT and another in Colchester VT, with 175 employees, 150 of whom are local, to manufacture and market nutritional products.

About FoodScienceFoodScience® Corporation is a business founded on a sense of purpose, and our family heritage and Vermont values shape the way we do business. At FoodScience, our purpose is to help you and your pet live a healthier life every day. To fulfill our purpose, we innovate, manufacturer and market nutritional products for people and pets. FoodScience is a privately held company based in Williston Vermont, founded nearly 50 years ago, and is now in its third generation of family operation.

Gina Walter, HR Manager gwalter@foodsciencecorp.com; (802) 872-1973

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/derek-archambault-promoted-to-vp-marketing-at-foodscience-corp-301178123.html

SOURCE FoodScience Corporation