DePuy Synthes To Showcase Innovation Momentum At The American Academy Of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting

RAYNHAM, Mass., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies* announced that DePuy Synthes,** The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, will feature new products and technology solutions shaping new standards of care for modern day orthopaedics during the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) annual meeting Aug. 31-Sept. 3 in San Diego. From robotics and more personalized implants to connected instrumentation, advanced imaging and visualization technology, DePuy Synthes will showcase next generation product innovations spanning its VELYS™ Digital Surgery, Hip, Knee, Shoulder, Trauma and Extremities, Spine, Sports Medicine and Power Tools portfolios onsite at Booth #2935.

"We're excited to engage with the orthopaedic surgeon community at AAOS to address the new demands facing our industry for more personalized and integrated products and services that can enhance the overall surgical experience," said Aldo Denti, Company Group Chairman for DePuy Synthes***. "Even during the global pandemic, we've continued our pursuit of delivering advanced implants, digital solutions and technologies, and clinical and economic evidence to further advance the orthopaedic industry to the next level."

DePuy Synthes will feature more than 25 new products and technology solutions at AAOS, and offer immersive in-booth virtual reality experiences, as well as an Evidence Corner that will showcase the clinical and economic evidence supporting our products. Key product innovations and solutions to be featured are:

VELYS™ DIGITAL SURGERY

DePuy Synthes will feature its vision for the future of digital surgery with new technologies and enhancements designed to connect across its VELYS™ Digital Surgery Platform pre-, intra- and post-operatively. Attendees will be able to engage in interactive demonstrations of the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution for total knee arthroplasty, which is commercially available in the U.S. and designed for use with the ATTUNE ® Total Knee System. In addition to the in-booth interactive experience at AAOS, DePuy Synthes has launched a Robotic Virtual Experience as an immersive digital platform developed to showcase the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution in a virtual environment while allowing users to interact with the device in 3D and with 360-degree views. This virtual experience also provides surround sound to highlight the related technologies, products and evidence of the system.

INHANCE™ SHOULDER SYSTEM

The INHANCE™ Shoulder System is a first-to-market, fully integrated shoulder arthroplasty system designed with a stemless-first surgical approach that aligns with how surgeons approach patient care. The INHANCE Shoulder System is the first system to offer surgeons the ability to seamlessly transition from stemless to stemmed implants during surgical procedures.

ATTUNE ® Cementless Fixed Bearing Knee with AFFIXIUM™ 3DP Technology

Further enhancing our cementless knee offering, the ATTUNE ® Cementless Fixed Bearing Knee with AFFIXIUM™ 3DP Technology marks the next generation of ATTUNE Knee implants for a growing population of more active patients for whom biological fixation helps better meet the demands of their active lifestyle. The ATTUNE AFFIXIUM Knee defines a high standard for patient performance, with technology that features an advanced 3D printed-porous structure for enhanced initial implant stability [1],[2] and promotion of bone ingrowth. [3],[4]

PINNACLE ® Dual Mobility Liner

The PINNACLE ® Dual Mobility Liner rounds out the PINNACLE Hip Solutions platform, providing a surgical solution which enhances the stability of hip reconstruction and reduces the risk of hip dislocation through a larger head size and greater range of motion [5],[6],[7]. Innovative instrument trials replicate how the dual mobility construct will work in situ, making the PINNACLE Dual Mobility Liner the next evolution of the modular dual mobility solution.

ACTIS ® Collarless Hip Stem

Celebrating five years of clinical use, the ACTIS ® Hip Stem was specifically designed to be utilized with tissue sparing approaches, such as the anterior approach, to serve an increasingly diverse patient population and provide efficiencies that help streamline the total hip surgical process. The ACTIS Hip allows for ease of surgical implantation and enhanced implant stability [8]. A Collarless version of the ACTIS Hip Stem has now received FDA 510(k) clearance and is anticipated to launch in the coming months in the United States .

VELYS Hip Navigation 3.0

Since the launch of VELYS Hip Navigation in 2018, more than 44,000 [9] non-invasive, software-navigated total hip arthroplasties have been performed globally, primarily using the anterior approach. To address the needs of surgeons using a posterior approach, DePuy Synthes is introducing a new 3.0 software update that includes new image guidance for ONETRIAL™ Analysis, a feature that enables intraoperative data-driven decision making. Functionality of the 3.0 software utilizes the same x-rays for both supine and lateral positioned hip approaches and the image guidance provides surgeons with feedback on x-ray consistency and c-arm positioning which improves the output of data.

DYNATAPE™ Suture

DePuy Synthes Mitek Sports Medicine recently launched DYNATAPE™ Suture, an innovative advancement in soft tissue repair that may address factors associated with suture laxity † in rotator cuff repairs. It is currently the only self-tensioning tape product in the U.S. that provides sustained broad and continuous compression for at least 12 weeks. [10]

† Benchtop and animal study data may not necessarily be indicative of clinical performance.

UNIUM™ Power System ‡

DePuy Synthes will unveil the newest addition to our Power Tools portfolio, the UNIUM™ System. Designed with a commitment to ergonomics, reliability and efficiency, [11],[12] the UNIUM System offers one platform for use in trauma, sports medicine, spine and cardiothoracic surgery. The modular handpiece and dedicated reciprocating saw are powered by an innovative Power Unit that incorporates a high-capacity Li-Ion battery and Electronic Control Unit, extending the lifespan to help reduce cost of repair and waste. [13] The UNIUM System provides confidence and control in both hospital and ASC settings, facilitating complete focus on the patient. [14]

‡ Pending US product release. The safety and effectiveness of the product is not established. Not available for sale or commercial use.

ADDRESSING AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTERS (ASCs)

As the fastest-growing setting for orthopaedic care, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) are helping to create a thriving future for patient care. Attendees can stop by the DePuy Synthes booth to learn more about how the company is addressing the rapidly evolving needs of surgeon-entrepreneurs and ASC administrators by raising the standard of patient satisfaction through the delivery of implants, technologies, and workflow solutions aimed at providing clinical excellence, economic value, and operational support.

TRUMATCH ® GRAFT CAGE - LONG BONE AND RIA 2 SYSTEM

A leader in trauma, DePuy Synthes is committed to developing treatment options for the most difficult to treat cases, such as long bone segmental defects. TRUMATCH ® Graft Cage - Long Bone is a patient-specific, 3D-printed, bioresorbable implant that supports the surgical reconstruction of critical-sized segmental defects and is designed to overcome some of the challenges of using the Masquelet (Induced Membrane) Technique. Additionally, the Reamer-Irrigator-Aspirator 2 System (RIA 2) improves on over 10 years of proven technology to harvest autologous bone graft in greater volume [15], higher quality [16],[17] and with lower rates of complication [18] for the treatment of segmental defects. These products, along with the newly launched Advanced Nailing System, will be on display as part of DePuy Synthes' comprehensive Trauma portfolio.

SYMPHONY™ OCT System

The SYMPHONY™ OCT System is designed for patients with complex cervical spine conditions. SYMPHONY OCT System is designed to address procedural needs in four key areas: fixation, alignment, targeting and extensions. The range of instrumentation provides multiple options and is compatible with navigation software that aids in targeting within challenging anatomy.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices CompaniesAt Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

About DePuy SynthesDePuy Synthes, The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, provides one of the most comprehensive orthopaedics portfolios in the world that helps heal and restore movement for the millions of patients we serve. DePuy Synthes solutions, in specialties including joint reconstruction, trauma, extremities, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery and sports medicine, in addition to the VELYS Digital Surgery portfolio, are designed to advance patient care while delivering clinical and economic value to health care systems worldwide.

Building on our proud product innovation and legacy of industry firsts, we are reimagining the orthopaedic landscape with new advancements in medical technologies and digital surgery across the entire continuum of care to Keep People Moving today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.depuysynthes.com .

* Comprising the surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment. ** DePuy Synthes represents the products and services of DePuy Synthes, Inc. and its affiliates. *** Aldo Denti is an employee of Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding DePuy Synthes products. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of DePuy Synthes, Inc. and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

