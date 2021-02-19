Deon Kipping "God Is Working" Trending At Gospel Radio, Launches Record Label The Underestimated Group

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Billboard No. 1 recording artist, songwriter, producer, and cancer survivor Deon Kipping first recorded song in four years "God Is Working" is trending at gospel radio. Released last year, the song is produced and written by Kipping and Will Davis. "God Is Working" will serve as the first single title of Kipping's newly launched record company, The Underestimated Group, which he officially announced today.

"God Is Working" is available now for digital download: https://linktr.ee/DeonKipping Watch the official music video for "God Is Working": https://youtu.be/xBYs3wmhUVc

Kipping introduces his first artist signing on the label, The Huddle Worship, a diverse Christian music collective of worshippers, songwriters, and musicians from different cultural backgrounds. Today, the band released their debut song, "Waiting For Me," which is available for download on all digital platforms.

Download "Waiting For Me" and subscribe to their YouTube channel: https://linktr.ee/TheHuddleWorship.

Kipping has joined Pastor Ron Carpenter, Gerald Haddon (music director), and Ashley Hayes (worship leader) as Worship Leader for Redemption East in Greenville, South Carolina. In 2017, he was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. Several gospel artists responded with prayer and support on their own social media pages, including Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin tweeting "Please stop for a moment and pray for my homie @thatdudedeon who has stage 3 cancer." Less than a year later, Deon Kipping took to his Instagram social page and declared that he was cancer-free.

As a songwriter Kipping penned his first radio hit "Incredible God, Incredible Praise" for JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise followed by an ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award win for "Praise Him in Advance" and countless genre hits such as "Immediately" for Tasha Cobbs Leonard, "Better" for The Showers, and "Let Your Power Fall" for James Fortune to name a few. As an artist he released Real Life, Real Worship (2006), I Just Want to Hear You (2012), an EP A Place Called Victory (2016), and Something To Talk About (2016).

