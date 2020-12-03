Denver Selects CityBase For Unified Payments Across The City-County

CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, today announced an agreement with the City and County of Denver to unify payment technology across most departments for online and in-person payments.

CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, today announced an agreement with the City and County of Denver to unify payment technology across most departments for online and in-person payments. CityBase is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) ("GTY"), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

"We selected CityBase because we wanted a single reliable solution for both online and in-person payments that would also help realize efficiencies and reduce costs by transferring much of the burden of PCI compliance," said Christine Binnicker, Deputy Chief Information Officer for the City and County of Denver. "Our goal for the new technology is to ensure all our customers have easy, equitable access to pay their city-county bills, no matter how they choose to pay. We wanted a solution that also addressed ease of use for our staff, both for front-line cashiers and for behind-the-scenes personnel in finance and IT."

Denver selected CityBase as its payment partner to modernize and unify point of sale cashiering and online payments for its more than 716,000 residents. By enabling streamlined processing for payments across departments, the payments solution will make it easier for customers and cashiers to ring up multiple payments in a virtual shopping cart and check out with a single transaction. Denver residents and businesses will be able to use the new system to make payments such as property taxes, parking citations, court fees, licensing and permits, child support, MWBE applications, short-term rentals, composting, stormwater, and others.

"Denver's vision to deliver exceptional city services in a way that's fair and equitable is a commitment we share deeply," said Mike Duffy, CEO and Founder of CityBase. "Government technology must be dependable and available to all residents, all the time. We're eager to partner with Denver to realize this mission, with innovative technology that drives modernization and process improvements."

The CityBase platform powers both online and in-person payment channels, leveraging real-time integrations to disparate departments in order to consolidate revenue management, reporting, and reconciliation across the entire city-county. The secure payment technology also will significantly reduce the city-county's PCI security scope for credit card processing, which will provide additional cost savings and drastically reduce administrative overhead for the city-county to maintain compliance in-house.

CityBase has a history of unifying the payment experience across major U.S. consolidated city-counties. They are the payment provider for the City and County of San Francisco, where they have improved the user experience of digital and in-person payments and automate much of the funding process; and for the Consolidated City of Indianapolis and Marion County, where they have evolved the city-county website, Indy.gov, into a digital city hall, including payments and digital services.

About CityBase

CityBase makes government and utility technology that modernizes and unifies the way people find, apply, and pay for services. More than 100 government agencies, utilities, cities, and counties use CityBase technology to provide hassle-free payments and digital services to their customers and staff. CityBase integrates payment functionality, business processes, and communications onto a central, cloud-based platform that consumers can access through the web, mobile, kiosk, or point of sale. Learn more at thecitybase.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) - Get Report ("GTY") brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

