Denver Police Officers Foundation Hosts September 22 Luncheon

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denver Police Officers Foundation, a nonprofit that provides emotional and financial support to active and retired Denver police officers, will host a luncheon for Denver business and community leaders to thank Denver police officers for their service today, and for maintaining the Department's mission and serving our community in the face of the extraordinary circumstances of last year. This event is open to the public.

What: Annual Denver Police Officers Foundation's Luncheon

Who: The Denver Police Officers Foundation

When: Wednesday, September 22, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m

Where: Wellshire Event Center, 3333 South Colorado Blvd, Denver CO 80222

Why: Since its creation in 1998, the Denver Police Officers Foundation has devoted itself to supporting Denver police officers and immediate family members during difficult situations such as incidents of extensive injury while on duty, medical emergencies, long-term illness, and funeral expenses. With funding largely from donations and fundraising, the Denver Police Officers Foundation has helped more than 1,000 officers and their families since its inception. This event is a time to recognize Denver officers for their service and dedication during the trying times of the last year.

About the Denver Police Officers Foundation

The Denver Police Officers Foundation is a nonprofit organization that began in 1998 to provide support for families of Denver police officers injured or killed in the line of duty. By 2003, the foundation had begun to organize and extend its reach into other areas of public safety. To do this, the foundation divided into the Denver Police Foundation, whose mission sought to enhance and promote public safety, and the Denver Police Officers Foundation, which continued to embrace the original mission of providing support for officers and their families. For more information, visit https://denverpoliceofficersfoundation.com.

