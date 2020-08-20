Denver Commercial Property Services Earned Designation As A Great Place To Work™ - Certified Company In 2020

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. 84% of our employees say it is a great place to work and 90% of our employees feel like they are making a difference.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work - Certified™," says John Helm, Chief Operating Officer at Denver Commercial Property Services. "Our priority is caring for our employees over our market position. We care about how we impact our employees' lives and how they impact the lives of others. Everyone's job is meaningful and that matters most to us and translates into making a difference to our customers with the quality of the work we perform."

"We congratulate Denver Commercial Property Services on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune.

To review our survey results, visit greatplacetowork.com Join our community on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Denver Commercial Property Services

Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to over 1,100 clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado.

Media Contact: Natalie Clark, natalie.clark@denvercps.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denver-commercial-property-services-earned-designation-as-a-great-place-to-work---certified-company-in-2020-301115854.html

SOURCE DCPS