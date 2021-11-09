Dentsply Sirona To Present At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona") (Nasdaq: XRAY) - announced today that the Company will present at three upcoming investor conferences.

Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 11, 2021 at 4:20pm ET

Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HealthConX Conference on December 1, 2021 at 1:00pm ET

Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 2, 2021 Webcast recording will be available on November 22, 2021 at 10:00am ET



Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live webcast of the presentations and webcast replays by visiting the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company's shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

