Dentsply Sirona To Present At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona") (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced it will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13 th.

Don Casey, Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company. He is scheduled to present at 7:30AM Eastern Time. Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting www.dentsplysirona.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dentsply Sirona website at www.dentsplysirona.com.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 132-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company's shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:John P. SweeneyVP, Investor Relations+1-717-849-7863 John.Sweeney@dentsplysirona.com