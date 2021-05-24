Dentsply Sirona To Present At Four Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona") (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced the Company will present at four investor conferences in June.

William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 2, 2021 at 9:40am ET

Stifel 2021 Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference on June 3, 2021 at 10:00am ET

Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 9, 2021 at 9:40am ET

Baird 2021 Healthcare ESG Symposium on June 17, 2021 at 10:40am ET

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentations by visiting the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website: Upcoming Events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a period of time within the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website: Past Events.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company's shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

