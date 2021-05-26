Dentalcorp Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Graham Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company") (TSX: DNTL), and his team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

dentalcorp is Canada's largest network of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth.

For more information visit: https://www.dentalcorp.ca/site/home.

Date: Tuesday May 25, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

