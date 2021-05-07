Dentalcorp Files Amended And Restated Preliminary Prospectus For $700 Million Initial Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, and obtained a receipt for, an amended and restated preliminary base PREP prospectus (the "Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus"), which amends and restates the preliminary base PREP prospectus filed by the Company on April 30, 2021 in connection with its initial public offering of subordinate voting shares (the "Offering"). The gross proceeds of the Offering are expected to be approximately $700 million at an offering price between $16.00 and $19.00 per subordinate voting share.

The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, Jefferies Securities, Inc., BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. acting as joint active bookrunners, and includes RBC Capital Markets and BofA Securities acting as passive bookrunners, and Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Scotia Capital Inc.

The Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Offering and is still subject to completion or amendment. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any province or territory of Canada prior to the time that a receipt for the final prospectus or other authorization is obtained from the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories.

The Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the subordinate voting shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The subordinate voting shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the subordinate voting shares may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of dentalcorp in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest network of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by aiming to deliver the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. Learn more dentalcorp.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the Offering and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.