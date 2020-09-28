Dental Implants Market Revenue To Cross USD 5.5 Bn By 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Pacific dental implants market is estimated to attain a CAGR of 6.5% till 2026 on account of significant increase in the geriatric patient pool, growing disposable income in emerging economies and rising healthcare initiatives by government.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Dental Implants Market by Product (Tapered Implants, Parallel Walled Implants), Material (Titanium, Zirconium), End-use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of dental implants will cross $5.5 billion by 2026. The rising prevalence of dental disorders such as dental caries and periodontal diseases will foster market growth.

An increasing number of dental injuries due to road accidents and sports worldwide will foster the use of dental implants. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 10 million people meet with road accidents annually. Additionally, the American Academy for Implant Dentistry stated that nearly 15 million people undergo crown and bridge replacements in the U.S.

Technological advancements in dental implants such as use of CAD/CAM technology during the implantation procedure and adoption of more durable implant material will accelerate the market expansion. With rising disposable income in various countries, people are adopting advanced products for better treatment. Dental implants are the most prominent teeth replacement options, in comparison to bridges. Furthermore, uptake of unhealthy lifestyle such as excessive smoking, poor oral hygiene, and rising government initiatives to create awareness among population will further augment the market revenue.

Parallel-walled dental implants market is anticipated to witness around 4.6% growth rate through 2026. Parallel-walled implants offer initial stability for immediate loading, thereby increasing its adoption rate. Owing to this property, parallel-walled implants are used by medical professionals for a wide range of dental disorders. Moreover, advantages such as less bone compression and high procedural success rate will boost the usage of these implants.

Titanium dental implants segment dominated more than 70% of the market share in 2019 due to factors such as the non-allergic nature of metal, biocompatibility, ability to easily osseointegrate and low thermal conductivity. Success rate of titanium implants is almost 95% after implant procedure along with high restoration rate.

Asia Pacific dental implants market is estimated to attain a CAGR of 6.5% till 2026 on account of a significant increase in the geriatric patient pool, growing disposable income in emerging economies and rising healthcare initiatives by government. In addition, the entry of major market players to set their footprint in the APAC market coupled with rising research and development activities will foster the market size in the region.

Dental clinics segment size was over USD 2.5 billion in 2019 led by increasing incidence of dental disorders worldwide and growing number dental clinics. Rising preference for specialized medical professionals, advanced treatment options with sophisticated medical infrastructure will further fuel the segment expansion.

Major companies operating in the dental implants market are Zimmer Biomet, Henry Schein, Inc., Danaher Corporation and Dentsply Sirona among other players. These leaders are adopting various business strategies such as product innovation, merger and acquisitions to foster their business growth opportunities. For instance, in November 2019, Glidewell Dental announced the launch of ZERAMEX XT implant in its extensive list of implants products and services. The move was aimed to assist the dentists in providing best solutions to the patients across the globe.

