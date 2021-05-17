Dental Consumables Market Worth $47.4 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Dental Consumables Market by Product (Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control, Periodontics, Whitening Products, Finishing Products, Sealants,...

CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Dental Consumables Market by Product (Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control, Periodontics, Whitening Products, Finishing Products, Sealants, Splints), End-User (Dental Hospital & Clinic, Laboratory) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 47.4 billion by 2026 from USD 30.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The Growth in the dental consumables market can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the increasing disposable income in developing countries. However, the high cost and limited reimbursements for dental procedures are expected to limit the growth of this market to a certain extent. In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region.

Dental Restoration segment to have the largest share in 2020

By type, the dental consumables market is segmented into dental restoration, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, finishing & polishing, whitening, infection control, and other consumables. The dental restoration consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for dental restorative procedures in Asian and South American nations, increasing consumer acceptance of advanced dental technologies, and the growing geriatric population, which has resulted in the increasing demand for dental prosthetic procedures.

The clear aligner segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

The orthodontic consumables market, by type, is segmented into fixed braces, clear aligners/removable braces, and accessories. In 2020, the clear aligners/removable braces segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic consumables market. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Product innovations and growing awareness about the benefits of clear aligners/removable braces, such as easier cleaning of teeth than fixed braces, reduced risk of future gum diseases, and improved oral hygiene, are the key factors driving the adoption of clear aligners/removable braces.

Dental Hospitals and Clinics was the largest end-user for the Dental consumables market in 2020

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other end users (includes dental academic and research institutes and forensic laboratories). The dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large dental clinics and hospitals, and rising dental tourism in emerging markets.

APAC market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The dental consumables market has been segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share of 37.8% of the market, due to number of manufacturers of dental consumables, rising investments in dentistry, and growing dental tourism in emerging European countries.

The Asia Pacific market is comparatively new to dental consumables; however, this region is expected to register the highest growth in the coming years. Countries such as Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Singapore are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors of dental consumables.

Some of the prominent players in this dental consumables market are Straumann Holding AG ( Switzerland), Envista Holding Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), and Kuraray Co., Ltd. ( Japan)

