Dental 3D Printing Market To Cross US$ 2.9 Bn By 2031, Ability Of 3D Printing In Cost-efficient Development Of Custom-made Dental Products Boosts The Market Growth, Says TMR

- Dental 3D printing enables dentists to perform dental procedures with enhanced efficiency and precision, boosting the growth prospects of the global market

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing technology has emerged as one of the technologies that have revolutionized the manufacturing practices across many domains, including dental care. 3D printing penetrated the healthcare sector for developing effective and fast prototypes and captured the dental arena. Today, it is a widely accepted procedure in the dental sector due to its phenomenal benefits. Thus, based on these aspects, the dental 3D printing market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Transparency Market Research's (TMR) report on the dental 3D printing market provides insights on various growth factors. As per the analysis by TMR experts, the global market for dental 3D printing is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. The global dental 3D printing market stood over US$ 1.3 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2031.

Steady increase in the global geriatric population, rising prevalence of dental issues, and expanding awareness about the benefits of the 3D printing technology in the dental sector are some important factors that have the potential to strengthen the growth trajectory of the dental 3D printing market. The proliferation of automated technologies in the dental sector is serving as a positive growth indicator for the dental 3D printing market. Furthermore, 3D printing is also eliminating the need for the long and tedious process of taking physical impressions and creating plastic mock-ups to manufacture a dental product. These aspects are expected to mold the growth of the dental 3D printing market.

Key Findings of Report:

Quick, Affordable Development of Custom-made Dental Implants Propels Demand for Dental 3D Printing

3D printing enables the production of surgical guides, trays, and crowns at a rapid rate. In addition, the production is also cost-effective. Custom-made dental implants earlier consumed considerable time but due to 3D printing, the implants can be developed in lesser time. Therefore, these factors fuel the growth of the dental 3D printing market.

Use of New Resins for Manufacturing of Dental Products Gaining Substantial Popularity

Manufacturers in the dental 3D printing market are making use of novel resins for varied orthodontic applications. The use of appropriate resins enables rapid production. For instance, Formlabs, one of the leading 3D printing companies, recently added a new resin known as indirect bonding trays (IBT) resins to its range of stereolithography materials. This resin facilitates multiple bracket placements at the same time, and also assures reduced cost and labor. Similar developments offer extensive growth to the dental 3D printing market.

Dental 3D Printing Market: Key Growth Generating Segments

In terms of material, the photopolymer segment is prognosticated to hold a major growth share during the forecast period. The properties of photopolymer such as affordability, biocompatibility, and durability will serve as a growth booster.

Based on technology, the vat photopolymerization segment is estimated to lead the market between 2021 and 2031. It was also a dominant segment in 2020. The potential of these materials to offer faster printing makes them popular among a large end user base.

Based on application, the crowns and bridges segment was a major growth contributor in 2020, and the same trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Expanding focus on aesthetics and growing orthodontic cases prove to be vital growth factors.

Some well-established players in the dental 3D printing market are EnvisionTEC, Inc., Keystone Industries, General Electric Company, SprintRay, Inc., and Roland DG Corporation.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market: Segmentation

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Technology

Vat Photopolymerization

Fused Deposition Modeling

PolyJet Technology

Selective Laser Sintering

Others (Powder Binder Printers [PBP], steriolithography, etc.)

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Application

Dental Implants

Dentures

Crown & Bridges

Others (Caps, Prosthesis, etc.)

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Material

Metals

Photopolymer

Ceramic

Others (Dentals Composites, Mixtures of Materials, etc.)

Dental 3D Printing Market, by End User

Dental Clinics & Labs

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Others (Hospitals, ACS, etc.)

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

