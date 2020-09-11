Denny's Partners With No Kid Hungry® For Tenth Annual Fundraiser To Fight Childhood Hunger In America

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's is partnering with No Kid Hungry® for the 10 th year in an effort to help end childhood hunger in America. Today through November 3, guests across the country will have the opportunity to "round up" their restaurant checks to the nearest dollar for No Kid Hungry, and to donate $1 to No Kid Hungry when placing orders online through Denny's on Demand at checkout.

"We are proud to be celebrating our tenth year of partnering with No Kid Hungry and remain committed to feeding our communities during this time of heightened need," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "Spare change can help create real change in the lives of children across the country. As America's Diner, Denny's will always lend a helping hand and give back to the communities we serve."

Every dollar donated to No Kid Hungry can feed a child up to 10 healthy meals.* Over the past nine years, Denny's and its guests have contributed $9 million in donations, which can provide up to 90 million meals to kids in need.

"Denny's has been an invaluable partner in the fight to end childhood hunger for the past 10 years, and we're so grateful to once again have their support at such a critical time of need," says Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "One in four children could face hunger this year because of the coronavirus, and Denny's support for No Kid Hungry will help us ensure that kids nationwide get the meals they need, during this crisis and beyond."

As America's Diner, Denny's commitment to feeding people extends beyond restaurants and No Kid Hungry. Denny's Mobile Relief Diner travels from coast to coast feeding those who have been impacted by natural disasters and has served nearly 33,000 meals since its launch in 2017. Through its Hungry for Education® scholarship program, Denny's has awarded over $1.5 million in scholarships to students across the country who present unique, actionable ideas on ways Denny's can help end childhood hunger in local communities. Denny's restaurants also support national and local charities to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

For more information on how to donate, please visit www.dennysnokidhungry.com.

* $1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/ OneDollar

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest full-service family restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. Denny's has approximately 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 147 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador, Indonesia and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

SOURCE Denny's Corporation