Denny's Corporation Announces Timing Of First Quarter 2021 Results And Conference Call On May 4, 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's Corporation (DENN) - Get Report, franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, will announce financial and operating results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.

Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Denny's website at investor.dennys.com.

For any questions, please contact Denny's Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny's had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com .

Investor Contact:Curt Nichols877-784-7167Media Contact:Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners646-428-0629