Dennis Dressler Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

CHICAGO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dennis Dressler is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his excellent contributions to the field of Commercial Law.

CHICAGO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dennis Dressler is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his excellent contributions to the field of Commercial Law.

Mr. Dressler is a Chicago, Illinois-based business law attorney with over 20 years of vast experience. He is a partner at his law firm Dressler & Peters, LLC. He represents both businesses and individuals throughout the state and nationwide.

Over Mr. Dressler's 24-year-long career, he has litigated matters including complex bankruptcies, commercial real estate, financial services, equipment leasing, restructuring, and transportation. He has experience with commercial litigation in many different industries, and has secured major verdicts on behalf of his clients. He defends clients against potential liability. Mr. Dressler has worked in multiple states to resolve bankruptcies. As well as his role as a private attorney, Mr. Dressler serves as National Counsel for several businesses.

Mr. Dressler began his career after earning a Bachelor's Degree from Missouri State University. He then graduated with his J.D. from the Saint Louis University School of Law. He holds a license to practice law in Illinois, Missouri state courts, several federal courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

He is associated with the American Bar Association and the Chicago Bar Association.

With a lifelong love of learning and teaching, Mr. Dressler gives lectures for legal groups and trade associations. He writes informative articles for trade publications, and provides speaking engagements at various conferences, seminars, and professional organizations.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dennis-dressler-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301276106.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who