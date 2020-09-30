MANSFIELD, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denise Bruckerhoff, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Internist in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of her dedication and commitment to providing quality healthcare with...

MANSFIELD, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denise Bruckerhoff, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Internist in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of her dedication and commitment to providing quality healthcare with Bruckerhoff Internal Medicine Associates.

Proudly serving Mansfield, TX, and the areas of Midlothian, Waxahachie, Arlington, Cedar Hill, Dallas, and Fort Worth, Bruckerhoff Internal Medicine Associates is an Internal Medicine Clinic situated at 1788 HWY 157 N, Ste 103. Dr. Denise Bruckerhoff and her highly trained medical team are devoted to providing the highest standard of internal medicine services. Expert, compassionate comprehensive medical care is provided for patients in a comfortable setting.

As a highly trusted board-certified internist, Dr. Bruckerhoff has devoted the past ten years to practicing medicine and improving her patients' quality of life. She has respectfully gained valuable professional excellence, managing the care of patients in a variety of settings including, acute and long-term hospital care, acute rehabilitation nursing homes, hospice independent and assisted living facilities, and home care. In her current capacity, Dr. Bruckerhoff is committed to providing top-notch compassionate care, discovering the underlying causes of her patient's problems, and developing effective treatment plans that are specific to their health at Bruckerhoff Internal Medicine Associates. She genuinely enjoys building long-lasting and positive relationships with her patients and working with people providing valuable care and tools for her patients to continue to see healthy results.

To prepare for her distinguished medical career, Dr. Bruckerhoff earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in 2006. She then went on to complete her internship and residency at Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth in 2007 and 2009.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments in internal medicine, Dr. Bruckerhoff maintains active memberships and affiliations with professional organizations, including the American College of Osteopathic Internists, American Osteopathic Association, Tarrant County Medical Society, and the Texas Medical Association.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denise-bruckerhoff-do-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301142140.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who