Demotech Co-founder Interviewed On Spot On Insurance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc.'s President and Co-founder, Joseph L. Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA (MBA), has been interviewed by Arleen and ted Taveras, founders of Insurance Licensing Services of America, Inc. and Spot on Insurance.

Petrelli joined Arleen and Ted to share how Demotech became the first to review and rate independent, regional and specialty insurers through its issuance of Financial Stability Ratings ® (FSRs). According to Petrelli, "As the first to review and rate independent, regional and specialty insurers, FSRs are applicable to any size insurance company. Demotech's Company Classifications System recognizes that business models are more important than size. Although we review and rate more than 400 insurers countrywide; we are known for our revival and sustenance of Florida's residential property insurance market, an effort we undertook in 1996."

On working with Arleen and Ted Taveras, Petrelli said "it was effortless to share information with them. They are masters at leading you to share your knowledge through storytelling." The interview is at https://www.spotoninsurance.com/podcast/top-notch-actuarial-resources/.

About Demotech, Inc.Demotech, Inc. was the first firm to review independent, regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings ® to Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs provide an objective baseline of the solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Demotech's increasing accreditations and acceptances has resulted in its review of more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

About Spot on InsuranceSOI is a one-of-a-kind educational platform created for insurance professionals by insurance professionals. Here you'll find podcasts, webinars and more. The podcasts help you master the skills and knowledge you need to advance your career, develop your team, and grow your business. Podcasts also explore technology, and regulatory trends revolutionizing our industry. Visit Spot On Insurance | Podcast for the Insurance Professionals.

Insurance Licensing Services of America, Inc.The purpose of ILSA is to shift the burden of compliance from you and your team to them. Visit ILSA | Insurance Licensing Services of America, Inc. (ilsainc.com).

