Demotech Assigns Financial Stability Ratings® To The Companies Of The Rockingham Mutual Group, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The companies of the Rockingham Mutual Group, Inc. have been assigned Financial Stability Ratings ® (FSRs) by Demotech, Inc. The following companies have been assigned an FSR from Demotech:

Rockingham Insurance Company has earned an FSR of A' (A Prime), Unsurpassed

Rockingham Casualty Company has earned an FSR of A' (A Prime), Unsurpassed

Rockingham Specialty, Inc. has earned an FSR of A' (A Prime), Unsurpassed.

The FSR of A' (A Prime), Unsurpassed, is assigned to insurers who possess unsurpassed financial stability related to maintaining positive surplus as regards policyholders, liquidity of invested assets, an acceptable level of financial leverage, reasonable loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (L&LAE), and realistic pricing.

FSRs summarize Demotech's opinion of the financial stability of an insurer regardless of general economic conditions or the phase of the underwriting cycle. FSRs utilize statutory financial data based on insurance accounting principles prescribed or permitted by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Since 1989, FSRs of A or better have been accepted by the major participants in the secondary mortgage marketplace, E & O carriers, premium finance companies, umbrella insurance writers, and an increasing number of informed third parties.

"Demotech is pleased to add the fine insurers within the Rockingham Mutual Group to the more than 400 insurers that we review and rate countywide. When an insurer can trace its roots to 1869, the assumption must be that they were utilizing enterprise risk management, business continuity plans, and disaster recovery protocols long before these procedures worked their way into the insurance sector's lexicon," said Joseph Petrelli, President and co-founder of Demotech.

"The assignment of FSRs validates our financial strength and continued company performance," said Robert Lyon, President and CEO. "Rockingham Insurance is committed to solid financial results in addition to profitable growth."

About Rockingham Mutual Group, Inc.Rockingham Mutual Group, Inc. provides coverage for homes, autos, farms, rental properties, and businesses and. is the parent company of Rockingham Group, Inc., Rockingham Insurance Company, Rockingham Casualty Company, Rockingham Mutual Service Agency, Inc, and Rockingham Specialty, Inc. Headquartered in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Rockingham Insurance is eligible to write business in all 50 states. For over 150 years, Rockingham has been insuring the people and companies that make our community grow and thrive. Visit https://rockingham.insure for more information.

About Demotech, Inc.Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings ® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Demotech's consistently increasing list of accreditations and acceptances has resulted in rating and reviewing more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

