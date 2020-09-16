Demotech Announced As Finalist For Rating Agency Of The Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc. is a finalist for the Reactions North America Award as Rating Agency of the Year. According to Shawn Moynihan, Reactions' Editor-in-Chief, "Demotech made a very strong showing during this year's Reactions North America Awards judging, and I'm pleased to see them as a finalist in that category. Their commitment to excellence is notable."

Joseph L. Petrelli, President and co-founder, Demotech, noted that "If one reviews the number of carriers that each insurer rating uniquely rates, Demotech is number two in the US. To paraphrase the AVIS commercials from decades ago, no one tries harder!"

The Reactions North America Award will be online on September 24 th, 2020 at 5 P.M. EST. The awards can be streamed live or be on demand after the event. To view the segment of the awards featuring the Rating Agency of the Year category create a FREE BrightTALK account to view the presentation. This can be done at https://www.brighttalk.com/join/. Or you can click here to register https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18362/432178.

About Demotech, Inc.Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and validated Financial Stability Ratings ® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty and Title underwriters. More recently, Life and Health insurers have also been rated. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech's increasing list of accreditations and acceptances has resulted in our rating and reviewing more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for information.

