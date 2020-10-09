Demetech, The Only High-quality N95 & PPE Manufacturer In State Of Florida, Ramps Up Production And Adds 500 Jobs As The CDC Touts Mask Wearing As More Effective Than A Vaccine

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (HWKE:OTCQB) Recent Congressional testimony from Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stating that surgical masks are more effective at stopping the spread of COVID-19 than a vaccine has once again put mask wearing back in the headlines. Miami-based mask manufacturer DemeTECH has disrupted the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) industry, as one of a handful of companies manufacturing masks in the United States, and the only one to do so in the entire state of Florida.

Last Week, the CDC's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), granted approval for DemeTECH's N95 filtering facepiece respirator, made at the company's Miami, FL facility. The approval was completed with the support of the staff at NIOSH's National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory who worked arduously to evaluate and get NIOSH-approved products to the market with respect to the processes involved to protect workers.

Known for its innovative wound closure medical devices such as surgical sutures and hernia mesh, DemeTECH ramped up production of American-made surgical masks and expanded to produce N95 respirators when the COVID-19 crisis first struck. Called DemeMASK, the collection utilizes only the highest grade American-made raw materials. In fact, all aspects of the operation are USA-based, from the fabric to the packaging and extending to the machinery used in the factory. This domestic production reduces dependency on obtaining PPE from foreign countries and companies, which was a big issue when the virus first spread in the United States and PPE were nearly impossible for medical staff and consumers to find.

"As a US medical device manufacturer, but more importantly as Americans, we felt compelled to assist in any way we could during this devastating global pandemic," says Luis Arguello Jr., Vice President of DemeTECH. "We are proud to be producing American-made surgical masks and now, NIOSH-approved N95 respirators, and the only facility to do so in Florida. We have greatly expanded our production and staffing to meet the demands that COVID-19 has placed on our heroes in the medical community."

Since pivoting the company's capability to create masks, DemeTECH has added 500 new jobs in Miami and obtained two additional production facilities to expand growth to address PPE production needs. The company anticipates adding another 600 jobs by the end of 2020, driving the local Miami economy further. Mr. Arguello adds "We at DemeTECH are on a mission to make what Americans need in America. We need to rebuild our country, starting with our healthcare industry, and be self-sufficient on products that protect our people and our children."

DemeTECH produces multiple styles of PPE, including ASTM Level 3 Surgical Masks, featuring a three-layer construction, which offers high protection against fluids and airborne particles and bacteria with bi-directional air flow for extra breathability. The NIOSH-approved N95 respirators boast five layers of protection, including an adjustable nose clip for a secure fit, padded nasal foam, dual straps and a strong, rigid outer shell to prevent it from collapsing on the wearer's face. They are designed to filter at least 95 percent of airborne particles, including bacterial particles.

