Demandforce Launches Insurance Check For Vision Care, Enabling Practices To Verify Patient Insurance Eligibility And Benefits In 60 Seconds.

Demandforce now offers added functionality to save the front office 10 hours per week with a faster way to search for a patient's insurance eligibility and benefits

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandforce today announced the launch of Insurance Check, a new feature that makes it even easier for a Vision Care practice to search in real time for a patient's eligibility and benefits.

Insurance Check enables a practice to verify a patient's insurance coverage across multiple providers — including Davis Vision, EyeMed, Spectera, VSP, and more — in less than a minute. It also allows Vision Care practices to identify the benefits associated with the patient (frames, exam, contacts, etc.) and whether those benefits are available or expired.

With Insurance Check, a vision care practice can:

Search across multiple vision providers: Access an easy to use HIPAA compliant dashboard that searches all providers at once.

Access an easy to use HIPAA compliant dashboard that searches all providers at once. Verify a patient's insurance carrier: Input a patient's name to access their insurance carrier and coverage

Input a patient's name to access their insurance carrier and coverage Access patient eligibility benefits: View renewal information to see a patient's next eligibility window

View renewal information to see a patient's next eligibility window View patient dependent information:See a patient's dependent information for more family booking opportunities

In addition to saving the front office staff time, Insurance Check can decrease cancellations and no-shows by instantly screening uninsured or ineligible patients when patients call to schedule appointments.

"Our Vision Care customers regularly tell us that verifying insurance coverage and benefit eligibility is an extremely time-consuming pain point in the patient communication cycle," said Sheila Balaji, Senior Marketing Manager at Demandforce. "As leaders in patient communications, we felt an obligation to build a quick and easy solution for this process. We're proud that Insurance Check will help streamline the office visit process for patients and practices alike."

Demandforce Insurance Check is available to all Vision Care Demandforce users at an additional cost. Additional information can be found at https://www.demandforce.com/product/insurance-check/ .

