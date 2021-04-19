Demand Science Completes The Acquisition Of Two Companies, Furthering The Growth And Expansion Of Its Buyer Intelligence Platform

UK and Ireland-Based Companies Add Capabilities and Scale to Demand Science's B2B Sales Enablement and Market Intelligence Solutions; 2021 Revenue on Track to Exceed $100 Million

DANVERS, Mass., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand Science, providing a Global Buyer Intelligence Platform with an integrated B2B solution suite that drives growth for hundreds of the world's largest software, technology and B2B services companies, today announced the acquisition of two companies: Internal Results, a demand generation platform with a global customer base and Leadiro, an easy-to-use B2B sales enablement, sales intelligence and data enrichment platform with over 60 million verified records.

"We are proud to welcome Internal Results and Leadiro into the Demand Science family," said CEO Pete Cannone. "These acquisitions accelerate our expansion across key global markets while also augmenting our Global Buyer Intelligence Platform with enhanced B2B data assets and solutions at scale to serve our clients' growing needs for sales enablement and predictive prospect insights. Immediately accretive to our business, this is the perfect strategic move for us - we are highly profitable, aggressively penetrating new customer markets, gaining market share rapidly and innovating marketing and sales technologies daily."

Demand Science has now closed four acquisitions in the past 6 months as part of its strategy to be the go-to solution for B2B intelligence products and solutions. These acquisitions added further scale in the areas of data science and predictive analytics, automated client engagement, and content solutions.

Moreover, Demand Science has achieved 50% CAGR since 2014, and is on track to exceed $100 million in revenue in 2021. Both Ireland-based Internal Results and UK-based Leadiro experienced more than 100% year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth in 2020. Q1 was a record revenue quarter with approximately 150% year-over-year revenue growth for both companies acquired.

The Company now has an active customer base of over 1,000 clients, including many of the world's largest technology, software, and B2B services companies.

With these acquisitions, the Company has a global staff approaching 1,000 employees across the US, UK, Ireland, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore, and Dubai.

"We solve the buyer intelligence information gap for sales and marketing professionals who are seeking more accurate data, consolidated intent sources for ROI transparency and cost-efficiency, and predictive and actionable signals for identifying in-market buyers," said Ian Cullen, founder of Leadiro. "The market continues to show increasing demand for the solutions we offer, and we are thrilled to be part of Demand Science."

"We see tremendous opportunities for all of Internal Results' and Leadiro's clients," added Chris Whife, founder of Internal Results. "Demand Science brings resources and scale to support and accelerate our growth, including the depth of experience of the leadership team, continued investment in technology, its financial resources, and global capabilities."

Demand Science will be adding the companies' founders to its executive team. Ian Cullen will be President of Leadiro and Chief Product Officer of Demand Science, and Chris Whife will become President of Internal Results and Demand Science International.

BDO and Goodwin Procter LLP supported Demand Science as financial and legal advisors, while JPMorgan provided expanded credit facilities used to partially finance the acquisitions.

About Demand Science

Demand Science is a global buyer intelligence platform that accelerates demand generation for the world's largest software, technology and B2B companies. Leveraging decades of experience in B2B market intelligence, analytics, content trends, and predictive intent, Demand Science delivers healthy data and prioritized buyer insights that align sales and marketing professionals with more qualified audiences through its PureB2B, Klarity, Internal Results, Leadiro, Tidings, and BIOMES brands.

