Demand Science Acquires TrustedOut, Adding AI-Powered, B2B Content And Data Intelligence To Its Global Revenue Intelligence Platform

DANVERS, Mass., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand Science, providing a Global Revenue Intelligence Platform with a data-centric, innovative B2B product and solution set that delivers growth for over a thousand of the world's largest software, technology and B2B services companies, today announced the acquisition of TrustedOut, SAS, a content intelligence platform utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enable global, content and data aggregation. Based in Paris, France, TrustedOut adds leading edge intent, content, and market intelligence technology to further augment and differentiate the Demand Science solution suite. TrustedOut will enhance Demand Science's demand, data, content and analytics capabilities across its platform through fresh firmographic data, media-validated profiles, and AI-based predictive intent.

"The addition of TrustedOut enables us to leverage and accelerate our AI capabilities to predict marketplace intent in ways no one else is doing in the market," said Peter Cannone, Demand Science's CEO. "This acquisition bolsters our global intent data and intelligence offering, positioning us to provide substantial ROI across our portfolio of solutions for sales and marketing professionals, global executives and business owners. TrustedOut checks all of the boxes in support of our mission of providing the most accurate, healthy, recent and relevant B2B data in the industry. This technology furthers our focus on delivering innovative, leading-edge solutions unmatched in our industry."

TrustedOut's technologies interpret global media content and information, including near real-time releases across industries while leveraging AI to provide trusted, verified and unbiased data and market intelligence. The proprietary technologies deliver dynamic firmographic intelligence that utilizes multiple market and industry signals to augment, enhance and complete company profiles.

"Acquiring TrustedOut furthers our position as an unrivaled, one-stop platform for data-centric, technology-forward, Revenue Intelligence solutions," said Bill Harrigan, Demand Science's Chief Strategy Officer. "Our ability to use advanced technologies, AI, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing to power our data aggregation, enhancement and intelligence engine sets the bar for the B2B data and intelligence industry worldwide."

"Demand Science shared a vision of how the B2B world is evolving unlike any other potential partner," Freddy Mini, co-founder and CEO of TrustedOut commented. "By combining with Demand Science, the opportunity to revolutionize the utilization of AI-based trusted content, information and corpus intelligence, across the global B2B market, is unparalleled. Together, we can predict the science of demand and drive revenue generation and revenue expansion through our integrated global products and solutions."

In August of 2020, Demand Science announced it was entering its next level of growth. Since that time, under CEO Peter Cannone and the expanded leadership team, the company has made five strategic acquisitions, unveiled its Revenue Intelligence platform, launched its breakthrough PurePredict and PurePulse solutions, crossed the 1,000 global customer milestone, and is on track to well exceed $100 million in revenue in 2021.

