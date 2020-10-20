Demand Letter Insists Big Tech Company MobileCause End Religious Discrimination, Reliance On SPLC, Says Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Justice Institute, representing Family Research Council (FRC), sent a letter today to MobileCause CEO Victor Limongelli regarding their termination of their contract with FRC.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Justice Institute, representing Family Research Council (FRC), sent a letter today to MobileCause CEO Victor Limongelli regarding their termination of their contract with FRC. Last month, in a stunning incident of big tech censorship and religious discrimination, MobileCause terminated the contract one hour before the conservative religious organization's Pray Vote Stand broadcast. The termination, based upon Family Research Council's religious views, prevented the broadcast from reaching thousands of Christian voters with information about the 2020 election.

Pacific Justice Institute states in the letter in part:

"The purpose of this letter is to inform you that the termination of your contract with the Family Research Council is precisely that, discrimination on the basis of religious beliefs…

"The SPLC has 940 organizations on its list of 'hate groups.' Many of these organizations, such as FRC, are Christian organizations that advocate beliefs based on the Bible. Followers of Jesus Christ adhere to His teachings to love your neighbor as yourselves, and are in fact the antithesis of a 'hate group.' However, FRC does take a Bible-based stand on the issues of the day, which sometimes places them in conflict with the views of others, such as those who advocate for special rights based upon sexual behavior or identification.

"MobileCause has engaged in discriminatory practices against our client in violation of the Unruh Civil Rights Act. To avoid litigation, we are asking that MobileCause agree in writing to henceforth cease reliance on SPLC's hate classification labeling in any way for any purpose," concluded the letter.

Click here to read the full letter.

