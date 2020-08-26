Demand Africa Launches On Pluto TV

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand Africa (DA), a streaming on-demand video service that hosts a variety of original and acquired content from the African Diaspora, launches on Pluto TV, the leading free television service in the U.S.

Demand Africa's content includes hundreds of hours of scripted and unscripted shows and movies from top distributors and producers that will now stream on Pluto TV. Travel and culture shows like Muziki Ni, Africa on a Plate, and Turn up and Dance, popular drama's Broken Vows and Traffic, and movies from Nollywood and across Africa join docuseries Africa Eye from BBC Africa to bring global perspectives on topical issues.

"Demand Africa's mission has always been to demystify modern Africa, bridge understanding between cultures while connecting the diaspora from around the world to the continent. We are delighted to partner with Pluto TV and applaud their efforts in continuing to bring unique and dynamic black and multicultural programming to the mainstream whilst actively supporting the work of independent and minority-owned companies" said Dean Cates VP of Digital Strategy, Demand Africa.

"As Pluto TV continues its mission to entertain the planet, we are proud to bring Demand Africa's multi-cultural curated content to our millions of global viewers," said Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships at Pluto TV. "Demand Africa offers viewers a deeper connection to the continent with programming that goes to Nollywood and beyond."

Demand Africa joins Pluto TV's hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and television series on-demand. With over 100,000 hours of premium content available on the platform, Pluto TV is available across all major mobile, connected TV and web-based devices and has a global footprint spanning three continents across 22 countries.

Available now, audiences can access the Demand Africa channel for free on Pluto TV here to immediately begin streaming content.

DA is accessible worldwide, and everywhere the following platforms are available: the web , iOS, Android , and via Roku, Apple TV , Android TV , and Amazon Fire TV.

About Demand Africa

Demand Africa, a division of The Africa Channel, Inc, is a global OTT and streaming video service connecting audiences to the best lifestyle, movies and TV from Africa and beyond. Demand Africa's mission is to celebrate and amplify modern Africa's influence on the world by connecting global audiences to entertainment as diverse and bold as the continent itself. Demand Africa has offices in Los Angeles and Johannesburg, South Africa and is currently available on the web, mobile devices, connected TV devices and third-party platforms. With several thousand hours of content, audiences can explore the culture, people, places and traditions of Africa and stream while contributing to Demand Africa's commitment to creating socially impactful initiatives. Demand Africa is available on Pluto TV, Vizio and Xumo.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service in America, delivering hundreds of live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Named by Fast Company as one of 2020's Most Innovative Companies, Pluto TV has a global audience of over 33 million monthly active users, with 26.5 million in the U.S. Pluto TV has an international footprint that spans across three continents and 22 countries throughout the US, Europe and Latin America. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices where millions tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series.Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

