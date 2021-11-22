Deluxe To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Bomar, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stephens Annual...

Deluxe (DLX) - Get Deluxe Corporation Report, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Bomar, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Monday, November 29 at 9:00 am ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company's website at www.investors.deluxe.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Deluxe CorporationDeluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world's largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers' most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005246/en/