Deluxe To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

Deluxe (DLX) - Get Report, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 9, at 2:00 pm ET.

Interested parties can listen to a replay of each of these events via webcasts immediately following the conferences at www.deluxe.com/investor.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, helping businesses pay, get paid, optimize and grow.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005554/en/