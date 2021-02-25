Deluxe President And CEO To Participate In J.P. Morgan, Sodoti Virtual Conferences In March

Deluxe (DLX) - Get Report, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

On Tuesday, March 2, McCarthy will present at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference at 4:15 pm ET. On Wednesday, March 24, McCarthy will speak at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference at 11:30 am ET.

Interested parties can listen to a replay of each of these events via webcasts immediately following the conferences at www.deluxe.com/investor.

About Deluxe Corporation

