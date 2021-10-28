Deluxe Officially Opens New Headquarters In Downtown Minneapolis

Deluxe (DLX) - Get Deluxe Corporation Report, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, today announced the opening of its newly constructed, state-of-the-art headquarters at 801 Marquette in downtown Minneapolis. Following more than 18 months of working remotely, Minnesota-based Deluxe employees will begin returning to the physical workspace in phases Nov. 15 with the intent of fully occupying the new space in January 2022.

Deluxe President and CEO Barry McCarthy and Board Chair Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, along with other dignitaries, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the headquarters, which occupies the third and fourth floors of the four-story 801 Marquette building and the seventh floor of the connected 121 South 8 th tower. The 94,000-square-foot space is geared toward a more flexible work model to meet the needs of more than 500 Deluxe employees specializing in payments, cloud and data solutions, promotional solutions and checks.

"Our new headquarters is designed to foster an environment of creative cooperation to solve a wide range of customer needs," McCarthy stated. "It has been built to be collaborative for our employees, and for our partners in the community, to foster greater productivity and profitability in the digital economy."

The new headquarters allows customers to see firsthand Deluxe technological advances in financial technology, payments, data and promotional solutions and more. It serves as a collaborative, interactive hub where industry experts, partners, entrepreneurs, and others come together with Deluxe to share ideas and create customer solutions.

"For more than 100 years, Deluxe has proven itself as one of Minnesota's great business success stories," said Steve Cramer, President of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. "The opening of its new headquarters in downtown Minneapolis marks the beginning of an exciting and vitally important chapter. When a company of Deluxe's stature doubles down on making Minnesota its home, the economic impact positively reverberates throughout the state."

True to its purpose of being "Champions for Business so Communities Thrive," the move to Minneapolis allows Deluxe employee-owners to engage with city, business and community leaders to help the city and region build a better tomorrow for all. In addition to offering closer proximity to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and clients also based downtown, the new headquarters also will deliver employee-owners inspiring, energizing and productive spaces to work while incorporating safety considerations for the post-pandemic world.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, helping businesses pay, get paid, optimize and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe has championed businesses so communities thrive at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful solutions support millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions and hundreds of the world's most valuable brands. The company operates at significant scale, processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005945/en/