Deluxe Headquarters Moving To Downtown Minneapolis

Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, today announced it will relocate its headquarters to 801 Marquette in downtown Minneapolis following the sale of its Shoreview corporate campus. The new Deluxe headquarters will be under construction until Fall 2021.

Deluxe President and Chief Executive Officer Barry C. McCarthy was joined by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis City Councilmember Lisa Goodman and other business leaders to share the vision for the new headquarters and new Deluxe. The downtown Minneapolis footprint will better accommodate the company's historic transformation into a Trusted Business Technology company offering Payments, Cloud and Promotional Solutions, and Checks. It also will deliver employee-owners inspiring, energizing and productive spaces to work while incorporating safety considerations for the post-pandemic world.

"Our historic transformation seeks every opportunity to accelerate our growth and performance," McCarthy said. "Moving to downtown Minneapolis is an exciting next step, helping accelerate our transformation while deepening our community commitment. Our new headquarters will offer our employee-owners access to everything downtown offers including walkable amenities, robust public transportation, warm hospitality venues, engaging entertainment and a spirit of innovation and optimism."

"Today's announcement means hundreds of jobs will not only stay in Minnesota, they will be in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. The move will help maintain downtown Minneapolis' vibrancy and will help our entire state prosper," said Governor Walz. "Deluxe's move to Minneapolis is yet another indicator that Minnesota, home to many of the most well-known Fortune 500 and 1000 companies, is the land of talent, growth, innovation, and opportunity."

True to its purpose of being "Champions for Business so Communities Thrive," the move to Minneapolis allows Deluxe employee-owners to engage with city, business and community leaders to help the city and region build a better tomorrow for all.

"Deluxe's move to Minneapolis signals a strong and sustainable future for our business community and the health of our downtown core," said Mayor Frey. "Our city is home to a world-class talent pool, so it's no coincidence we continue attracting world-class businesses."

"This commitment from Deluxe is a step forward for the region's economy - it will result in hundreds of good jobs, make our headquarters economy even stronger, and accelerate our Fintech sector," said Peter Frosch, CEO, Greater MSP. "With a century of shared success to build on, Deluxe and the Greater MSP region are focused on the future and growing together."

The relocation to Downtown Minneapolis comes as more residents than ever call the area home. According to data released in February by the Minneapolis Downtown Council, there were 51,288 residents living downtown at the end of 2019. The Downtown Council has set forth a goal of surpassing 70,000 residents by 2025.

"Deluxe has a proud history as one of Minnesota's finest companies," said Steve Cramer, President and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. "I couldn't be more thrilled that the company's next chapters will be written from a headquarters office in downtown Minneapolis. Deluxe joins a roster of innovative and community-focused businesses located downtown and will be welcomed with open arms."

Most Minnesota-based Deluxe employees will continue working remotely, with gathering and meeting spaces available at the current Shoreview location, until the expected Fall 2021 opening date.

