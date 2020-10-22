Deluxe Appoints Anna Lee As Chief Strategy Officer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deluxe, the global provider of digital and cloud-based solutions to the world's leading content production studios and distributors, announced today that Anna Lee has been appointed to the newly created role of...

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deluxe, the global provider of digital and cloud-based solutions to the world's leading content production studios and distributors, announced today that Anna Lee has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer. Lee will report directly to Deluxe Chief Executive Officer Cyril Drabinsky and be responsible for developing, communicating, executing, and sustaining strategic initiatives for the company.

In making the announcement, Drabinsky said, "Anna is an exceptional leader and her experience in digital cinema, supply-chain workflows, and the global OTT space will ensure that Deluxe can maximize opportunities given the dramatic shifts in the marketplace."

Lee joins Deluxe from Netflix, where she most recently served as Head of Global Content Services. She joined the company in 2008 as Vice-President, Supply Chain Development, and later became Vice-President of Content Acquisition, adding the role of Head of Global Screenings in 2019.

"I'm honored and thrilled to be joining such an iconic company that continues to shape the media industry through innovation and technology, as well as becoming part of the management team that will steer its evolution," said Lee.

In her roles at Netflix, Lee was responsible for creating and implementing systems and frameworks in areas including asset deliverables and technical operations, optimization of operational efficiencies, creation, localization and distribution of content assets in the digital cinema and digital platform spaces. Prior to her tenure at Netflix, Lee was Senior Vice President of Global Media Markets at Bertelsmann AG and is a cum laude graduate of the Wharton School.

About DeluxeDeluxe Media Inc. (Deluxe) provides innovative, secure distribution and localization services for studios, OTT platforms and content creators worldwide. Deluxe's cloud-based solution, Deluxe One, offers unprecedented flexibility and reach through its customizable, end-to-end solutions that enable customers to create, transform, and distribute content and immersive streaming experiences to audiences on a global scale.

