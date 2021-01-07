Deluxe Acquires Sundog Media Toolkit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deluxe, the global provider of digital and cloud based solutions to the world's leading content production studios and distributors, announced today their acquisition of UK-based Sundog Media Toolkit, Ltd. ("Sundog"). Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013 by CEO Richard Welsh and CTO Chris Ralph, Sundog quickly established a market foothold with their highly automated, cloud-based platform that creates specialized multi format, multi-language files for theatrical distribution and streaming platforms. Welsh and Ralph have joined Deluxe in senior executive positions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Richard, Chris, and the rest of the Sundog team into the Deluxe family. Sundog will provide us with an expansion and enhancement of our robust technology driven services, adding efficiency, speed, and scale," said Cyril Drabinsky, CEO of Deluxe. "This acquisition confirms our commitment to innovation that puts us ahead of the increasing complexity and scale needs of our customers' day and date multiplatform releases."

"We're delighted to be joining Deluxe. We established Sundog to bring advanced SaaS technology and workflows to the media industry and we're very excited about taking the next steps on the Sundog journey together with Cyril and the Deluxe team," said Welsh. "With our combined drive for innovation and Deluxe's global footprint, we will be able to extend our cloud automation technologies to customers worldwide."

Deluxe provides the world's leading content creators and distributors a portfolio of media services including Cinema (mastering, key generation and distribution to theaters), along with Localization & Fulfillment (subtitling, dubbing, encryption, transcoding and distribution of movies and tv content), Home Entertainment (compression, encoding and authoring), and digital asset management, virtual screening and live-streaming events via its One Showcase solution.

The Sundog technology, integrated with the overall Deluxe One workflow, will create the industry's most sophisticated and comprehensive end-to-end solution for mastering content, including asset/library management, localization, and final delivery.

ABOUT DELUXEDeluxe Media Inc. (Deluxe) provides innovative, secure distribution and localization services for studios, OTT platforms and content creators worldwide. Deluxe's cloud-based solutions offer unprecedented flexibility and reach through its customizable, end-to-end solutions that enable customers to create, transform, and distribute content and immersive streaming experiences to audiences on a global scale.

