Deltek Announces The Launch Of Costpoint 8, The Industry-Leading Solution For Government Contractors

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has launched Costpoint 8 at its Virtual Deltek Insight 2020 conference. In this new release, government contracting firms will get access to cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent character recognition (ICR) for expense receipts, digital signatures, and progressive web apps (PWA) - all designed to improve the user experience and help firms power their project success.

A Modern Update to the Solution Government Contractors Have Trusted for DecadesDeltek Costpoint was purpose-built with government contractors in mind, providing firms unparalleled project management, forecasting and compliance features to manage projects successfully. Working closely with its customer community for feedback, the Costpoint 8 release not only delivers a modern update, but also provides the capabilities that customers need to keep a competitive edge. The key features of this next gen solution include:

Mobile Customer Relationship Management (CRM) - A progressive web apps (PWA) mobile solution with enhanced reporting and integration to GovWin IQ that drives growth by allowing users to analyze opportunities and build proposals to win new business.

A progressive web apps (PWA) mobile solution with enhanced reporting and integration to GovWin IQ that drives growth by allowing users to analyze opportunities and build proposals to win new business. Smarter Professional Services Automation (PSA) - New and improved resource forecasting and planning capability and intelligence, giving users complete visibility of every aspect needed for successful project delivery.

New and improved resource forecasting and planning capability and intelligence, giving users complete visibility of every aspect needed for successful project delivery. Intelligent Time & Expense - An improved mobile experience, now featuring mobile expense with intelligent character recognition (ICR) and biometric authentication, to scan receipts on the go and help streamline the expense process.

An improved mobile experience, now featuring mobile expense with intelligent character recognition (ICR) and biometric authentication, to scan receipts on the go and help streamline the expense process. Integrated Source-to-Pay - A digitized and streamlined process to effectively manage subcontractors and vendors, on a single secure platform with new digital signatures.

A digitized and streamlined process to effectively manage subcontractors and vendors, on a single secure platform with new digital signatures. Digital Manufacturing - Easy access to manufacturing intelligence with real-time dashboards and metrics to help make informed business decisions faster than ever.

Easy access to manufacturing intelligence with real-time dashboards and metrics to help make informed business decisions faster than ever. Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted Business Intelligence - AI with natural language processing applied to business intelligence will provide users consistency in analysis, while also helping prepare data, reduce learning curves and eliminate human bias.

AI with natural language processing applied to business intelligence will provide users consistency in analysis, while also helping prepare data, reduce learning curves and eliminate human bias. Enhanced User Experience -Tighter integration and improved navigation with more innovation and intelligence across the entire project lifecycle.

"For more than 35 years, we've been committed to serving the government contracting industry and we continue to evolve and innovate our solutions to support the needs of those customers," said Warren Linscott, SVP of Product Strategy at Deltek. "We are excited for the first major Deltek Costpoint product release in eight years, and today we are thrilled to announce that Costpoint 8 is now available. This release, built on the platform the government contracting industry knows and trusts, offers more innovation and intelligence across the entire project lifecycle to improve the end user experience and power firms like never before."

Learn More About Costpoint 8To learn more about Costpoint 8, register to watch Deltek Insight 2020 content on demand, through December 31, 2020, or subscribe to the Deltek Costpoint blog here.

About DeltekBetter software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deltek-announces-the-launch-of-costpoint-8-the-industry-leading-solution-for-government-contractors-301131530.html

SOURCE Deltek