Deltek Announces The 2020 Most Valuable Projects Award Winners

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and information solutions for project-based businesses, announced the winners of its annual customer awards program - the Most Valuable Projects (MVP) Awards - during today's General Session at its annual customer conference, Deltek Insight. Since the awards program started, Deltek has recognized some of the most innovative and trailblazing companies in the world. This year, Deltek recognized and celebrated customer and partner achievements across seven categories:

The Government Contracting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek solutions to successfully execute business with Federal, State or Local governments. This year's winner, Perspecta Inc. - is a government contractor based in Virginia, that brings a diverse set of capabilities to their U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. After a company merger, it consolidated financial systems onto Deltek Costpoint, in a project called One Perspecta.

The Architecture, Engineering & Construction Award recognizes a firm in the AEC industry that is utilizing Deltek solutions to help successfully execute projects. This year's winner, Associated Engineering, based in Edmonton, Alberta, offers a broad spectrum of consulting services, including engineering, planning, environmental science, project management and asset management. With Deltek PIM, Associated Engineering transformed its project and client information, while simultaneously maximizing its value to the company and to project teams.

The Marketing Agency Award recognizes an advertising or digital marketing agency that uses Deltek to power their creative business. This year's winner, Taft Communications LLC, a 15-person communications consultancy based in New Jersey, supports clients throughout the U.S. and Europe. By implementing Deltek WorkBook, Taft found a single, integrated software platform providing the firm effective control and efficient management of projects, to help their clients achieve meaningful change in the workplace and the world.

The Management & IT Consulting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek as a key technology to deliver successful engagements to their clients. This year's winner, Analysys Mason Ltd, is a global consultancy and research firm specializing in telecom, media and technology. Analysys Mason implemented Deltek Vantagepoint as its single, accessible system that now contains all the information required to run the business - giving them one version of the truth and consistent data throughout the organization. And with Deltek in the cloud, the company's internal IT resources focus on business improvements versus day-to-day maintenance.

The Enterprise Award recognizes a large, thriving business that leverages Deltek to achieve its global mission. This year's winner is WPP IT. WPP is the largest creative transformation company in the world, and home to many of the industry's most admired and successful agencies. By implementing Deltek Maconomy in the APAC region, WPP stated that they now have more agility, transparency and a better overview of all company business processes and services, which enables them to vastly improve compliance and security. This will allow the WPP businesses to run more efficiently now and in the future.

The Small to Medium Business Award recognizes a small to midsized business doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. This year's winner, Intertech Mechanical Services is a full-service mechanical contractor based in Louisville, Kentucky. Intertech Mechanical Services uses Deltek + ComputerEase for all aspects of its accounting, job costing, service management and document management, reducing the administrative hours spent on processing payroll. As a result, the company now has accurate, up-to-date, detailed information that allows this complex organization of 80 employees to streamline their union processes and gather detailed information for all four of its companies while having visibility into jobs along the way.

The Partner Award recognizes a Deltek partner and customer that together have completed an exceptional implementation of Deltek solutions. This year's winners are Deltek partner, Infotek Consulting LLC., and Red Gate, a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) management consulting firm that helps national security-related U.S. federal government agencies reach operational excellence. Working with Infotek, Red Gate implemented Deltek Costpoint to provide an integrated set of applications and to facilitate the automation of the majority of their service delivery and back-office functions in a single unified cloud-based ERP solution.

"We have the privilege of working with more than 30,000 companies globally, helping customers solve their businesses challenges and power their project success. Each year at Insight, we recognize some of the most outstanding customer achievements with our annual MVP Awards. Today, we celebrated these exceptional customers that have driven innovation, improved business processes, and increased profitability ─ transforming the world one project at a time," said Brian Daniell, SVP at Deltek. "On behalf of everyone at Deltek, congratulations to all the companies nominated and the winners of this year's MVP Awards."

To find out more about the winners, read the blog on Deltek Project Nation.

