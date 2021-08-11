Delta Varient Cases Spike In Mass; Mobile In-Home Personal Training Company Thrives

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic continues to change course in how we navigate everyday activities. As the new Delta variant spreads throughout Massachusetts, Boston-based company Elite Home Fitness is reshaping the way you stay in shape this time around. After a year in which people spend months cooped up at home getting minimal exercise or had trouble getting started, there's a needed shift in the workout industry. In order to avoid a second wave of inactive lifestyle and unhealthy habits, Elite Home Fitness is taking an innovative approach and meeting clients right where they are, at home or corporate office.

"In these ever-changing times, we're not leaving any room for error when it comes to fitness. Health is our number one priority, and we believe our clients deserve to maintain healthy exercise routines in a safe environment. In the comfort and convenience of your own space, we'll make it happen for you," says director Luis Mendoza. While no one can be certain of the pandemic's trajectory, Elite Home Fitness is setting clients up for success with advanced home training services that connect clients on both a physical and mental level. By now, it's become quite apparent the psychological toll the lockdowns had in the past year. From various coping mechanisms, and the fear of the unknown, exercise is a necessary outlet that should be readily available regardless of size, age, or background.

Elite Home Fitness transcends personal fitness by eliminating excuses and sending trainers directly to homes and apartment complexes. Their teams of certified trainers create intentional programs that guide clients in the right direction and help you sustain long-term results. With a wide variety of training options such as kickboxing, obstacle course, bodybuilding, cardio, and more, they transform any area into a fitness arena in less than 5 minutes. In honoring their commitment to care for the clients on more than just fitness, they also offer nutritional guidance that incorporates ongoing support to meet personal goals.

While providing such exclusive services to clients, Elite Home Fitness also strives to be active within their community to uplift and encourage individuals towards a healthy lifestyle. The company collaborates with residential complexes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where they host events, offer free evaluations, free items, and more. These events are often the stepping stone towards clients committing to a complete package where they receive 24/7 customer support and access to enhanced one-on-one sessions. No matter the current path in your fitness journey, Elite Home Fitness wants to meet you right where you are and supply the motivation, training, and convenience you need.

For more information on Elite Home Fitness, visit their company website at Eliteinhomefitness.com and be sure to follow them on social media @EliteHomeFitness for updates on events near you!

About Elite Home Fitness

Elite Home Fitness is proud to be the best in home & luxury residential, personal training. Founded in 2016, the innovative fitness company has formulated a strategy to make it easy for individuals to reach their personal health goals. By bringing the training and equipment to their clients, Elite Home Fitness is on a mission to eliminate excuses when it comes to exercise.

