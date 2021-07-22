Delta Variant Testing Device Developed By UAT Group Affiliate, Bacter Scientific

Austin, TX, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bacter Scientific, Inc. a medical research company and its strategic partner Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc (OTC Pink: UATG), announced today that its hand-held Covid-19 and virus test unit dubbed Novi, will be delivered with the capability to test for variants.

Genetic variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been emerging and circulating around the world throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Viruses constantly change through mutation. A variant has one or more mutations that differentiate it from other variants in circulation. As expected, multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been documented in the United States and globally throughout this pandemic. To inform local outbreak investigations and understand national trends, scientists compare genetic differences between viruses to identify variants and how they are related to each other.

Bacter Scientific, CEO and lead designer stated, "Like all viruses, the coronavirus takes control of cells in its host, and it uses those cells to print more copies of itself. Each new copy of a virus contains tiny copying errors or variations in its genome which is what is referred to as a variant. Most of these variations are insignificant, but occasionally, one offers a significant evolutionary advantage. It might be harder for immune systems to detect. It might be more transmissible. Sometimes and quite rapidly, it can become the dominant strain. This can render existing testing processes obsolete, and this is where Novi becomes the only real solution for infectious screening".

The hand-held portable Novi testing unit fits in the palm of your hand and is capable of delivering fast, accurate results in minutes using loop-mediated isothermal ampliﬁcation (LAMP) based technology. The unit tests patient saliva in disposable tubes that can be used to screen for various respiratory dwelling viruses and their variants such as COVID-19, MERS, TB, Zika Virus, Influenza variants, Human Metapneumovirus and many others.

LAMP reactions rapidly generate large quantities of amplified material when pathogenic bacteria/viruses are present in a patient sample delivering results in minutes exceeding standard PCR testing times which can take days not minutes. Due to the large number of binding sites on target DNA/RNA, the LAMP method is inherently highly specific. The isothermal nature of the reaction means that no thermal cycling is required, facilitating the use of a hand-held, portable, analyzer like Bacter Scientifics Novi device.

Chief Executive Officer of UAT Group Alex Umbra commented, "It is our assessment that LAMP technology will emerge as the alternative molecular detection method for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 and in fact, we believe there is clinical evidence that supports its use as the preferred primary screening technology now that there is a hand-held unit capable of delivering faster and more accurate results with significant reliability. As a strategic partner of Bacter Scientific we will continue to support the further development of this technology so that we can contribute to this crisis in a positive and meaningful way".

WHO Guidelines recommend the use of molecular amplification tests for the detection of COVID-19 due to their superior sensitivity, specificity, and speed. LAMP technology is clinically proven to provide highly accurate and specific results and aligns with the World Health Organization recommendations as a NAAT detection method for infectious diseases (see link to report below)

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) established a SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group (SIG) to improve coordination among the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and Department of Defense (DoD). This interagency group is focused on the rapid characterization of emerging variants and actively monitors their potential impact on critical SARS-CoV-2 countermeasures, including vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics. Bacter Scientific is looking to coordinate with HHS, SIG, CDC, BARDA, DoD and NIH to deliver a highly nimble device that can assist in inter-agency coordination through its onboard reporting app built into its Novi testing unit.

Umbra further added, "LAMP provides a highly specific, low cost, portable test for pathogenic bacteria and/or viruses in minutes and while the foundational technology is not new, what is new is that capabilities only found in Novi. Novi is the only hand-held, portable, battery powered device with built-in redundancy, delivering the most accurate results of any testing device. We believe that this platform will bolster Federal agencies efforts and change the way we combat the spread of disease in the future".

Viral mutations and variants in the United States are routinely monitored through sequence-based surveillance, laboratory studies, and epidemiological investigations. A US government SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group (SIG) developed Variant Classifications that defines three classes of SARS-CoV-2 variants. Currently, there are 6 variants of interest, 4 variants of concern and 4 variants of consequence. There are no variants of consequence currently active in the continental United States.

