Delta One Announces New Additions To Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta One, LLC, the pioneering leader in brokerage technology related to listed options and equity finance, today announced the strategic appointment of two new members to the company's advisor board - Michael Pascutti, PhD, and Jonathan Bloom, JD.

With decades of experience across the financial, analytical, mathematical, legal and accounting industries, Delta One's new advisors will continue to enrich the company's offerings. At a time where visibility into the stock lending market has never been more in demand, the advisor's expertise in helping develop a robust product will continue to be invaluable.

Dr. Pascutti is joining Delta One as an advisor board member and head of quantitative analytics. Presently, he teaches finance in the economics department at Yale University and is a financial services veteran. He was a founding partner and head of relative value investing at Sandelman Partners. Prior to launching Sandelman Partners he was head of US Convertibles at Citadel Investment Group. He earned his BS in Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his Ph.D. from Harvard in Economics. "Running arbitrage strategies requires significant borrowing of stock" said Dr. Pascutti, "To me it has been clear for a very long time that the stock lending market needed a transparent marketplace like this. I believe in the product and think it will benefit investors significantly."

Jonathan Bloom is the Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of Stone Forest Capital; a global emerging markets equities Investment Advisor, He brings with him over 25 years of capital markets experience. Mr. Bloom previously served as Chief Operating Officer and was a co-founder of Eagle River Asset Management LLC, a credit-focused hedge fund. Before Eagle River, Mr. Bloom was a managing director at Citigroup and Bank of America Securities, where he served in a variety of client facing roles. Before that, he was a CPA and senior manager at Arthur Andersen LLP and a member of the Chicago Board of Trade. He is a co-founder of the Chicago branch of Hedge Funds Care, a philanthropic organization established to benefit abused children. Mr. Bloom received a Juris Doctor degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law and BS degree in Accounting from Northern Illinois University.

Delta One, LLC was founded by Brandon Neer, Harris Bock, and Jason Lefkowitz as one of the first equity options brokerage platforms to focus exclusively on the securities lending marketplace. Dynamex Trading is a leading provider of options brokerage services catering to stock loan market participants. The company has helped its customers trade options around stock borrow positions since 2009 and is the exclusive provider of the Delta One platform. Delta One is a registered trademark of Delta One, LLC. Dynamex Trading and Execution is a registered trademark of Dynamex Trading, LLC.

Disclaimer:The information contained within this document is not, and is not intended to be, trading or investment advice or a recommendation that any security or investment strategy is suitable for any person. Trading securities can involve high risk, including the loss of any funds invested. Options are not suitable for all investors. Prior to trading options, please read the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options and the Risk Disclosure for Futures and Options found at https://www.theocc.com/about/publications/character-risks.jsp. Supporting documentation for any claims (including any claims made on behalf of options programs or the options expertise of sales persons), comparisons, recommendations, statistics, or other technical data is available up on request.

Contact: Brandon Neer Phone: (212) 321-0224 Press inquiries: 260533@email4pr.com Product inquiries: 260533@email4pr.com

