Delta Named ENERGY STAR Partner Of The Year For Sixth Consecutive Year On Its 50th Anniversary

FREMONT, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it was named 2021 ENERGY STAR ® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), carrying the distinguished Sustained Excellence honor for the fourth year in a row. These awards from the top energy conservation authority in the world recognize Delta's contribution to the indoor air quality of millions of bathrooms across the United States through its Delta Breez line of energy-efficient ventilation fans. Delta Breez currently has 90 ENERGY STAR®-qualified bathroom fans, with some models even exceeding the criteria by 337 percent. Delta's cutting-edge DC brushless motor ventilation fans shipped in 2020 saved over 32,000,000 kilowatt hours of electricity for our U.S. customers.

"This achievement demonstrates our unequivocal commitment to delivering a future that is Smarter. Greener. Together. - especially as our company celebrates its 50 th anniversary this year," said Kelvin Huang, President of the Americas Region for Delta Electronics, Inc., referring to the company's brand promise. "We are very proud to be partners with the EPA."

"Delta continues to provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow. We have truly made good on that promise by delivering ventilation fans with superior energy efficiency that helped our customers reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 16,288 tons in 2020 alone," said Wilson Huang, general manager of Fans and Thermal Management Business Group at Delta Electronics, Inc.

Delta's engineers continue to push the envelope for energy efficiency. It remains the first in the industry to exclusively offer DC brushless motor and LED lighting technologies. Delta Breez currently has 90 ENERGY STAR®-qualified bathroom fans, with some models even exceeding the criteria by 337 percent. In fact, 30 fans from the Delta BreezSignature and BreezElite lines meet the toughest efficiency criteria set by the EPA - ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2020. Delta's state-of-the-art DC brushless motor ventilation fans shipped in 2020 saved over 32,000,000 kilowatt hours of electricity for its customers across the United States. As state and federal building standards become more stringent, Delta Breez has proved popular for new construction and retrofit projects, including hotels, homes and apartment complexes.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

While Delta's history of energy innovation began with switching power supplies and thermal management products, the company's portfolio today has grown to encompass smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display. Leveraging our core competency in high-efficiency power electronics, Delta is well-positioned to address key environmental issues, such as climate change.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 39 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 10 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was also recognized by CDP with two "A" leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain .

About ENERGY STAR ®

ENERGY STAR ® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500 companies—rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

