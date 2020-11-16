Delta Media's Creative Studio Available Free To Real Estate Agents And Teams Using DeltaNET 6

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate agents don't have time to learn how to become professional designers — yet the most successful ways to market a listing requires design management and intelligence, and often design skills.

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate agents don't have time to learn how to become professional designers — yet the most successful ways to market a listing requires design management and intelligence, and often design skills. To help agents maintain and create high quality customizable designs with just a couple of clicks, Creative Studio, a robust real estate brokerage digital and print marketing center, is now available for free to all DeltaNET 6 agents and teams.

Delta Media Group, one of the U.S.'s most established and largest broker technology solutions providers, dramatically expands the digital and print marketing capabilities of its market-leading all-in-one platform with the launch of Creative Studio. An update and substantial expansion of Delta's highly popular ECard and Flyer design system, Creative Studio offers a number of new features including — for the first time — the ability to design marketing materials from scratch.

"Delta Media now offers agents and teams a single place that handles virtually all of their marketing needs," said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media. Minard notes that DeltaNET 6 CRM platform features the real estate industry's top patent-pending SEO software that powers agent websites as well as "the most powerful and easiest-to-use CRM in real estate."

A design contest offering $1,000 total in Amazon.com Gift Cards for the best original Ecard or flyer is coinciding with the launch of the DeltaNET Creative Studio. Agents with access to Creative Studio can enter multiple designs, as can any other agent as Delta Media is offering a 30-day free trial of DeltaNET 6 that includes Creative Studio. More details about the contest are here and the free trail offer is available at deltamediagroup.com/free.

One of the most flexible marketing platforms available, Creative Studio now supports Adobe InDesign imports, as well as fully integrated same-day printing with overnight shipping by Xpressdocs. Creative Studio also offers an expansive library of professionally designed and customizable marketing templates for digital, social media and print-related needs.

"Now with Creative Studio, agents and teams no longer have to pay multiple software marketing providers to build their business - cutting their monthly marketing costs," Minard explained. "Agents and teams also won't have to struggle using different marketing tools that are not integrated and don't talk to each other, solving a huge real estate technology pain point."

Other marketing platforms require agents or teams to input listing information for each property to create marketing materials. Like the previous eCard and flyer system from Delta, Creative Studio is embedded into DeltaNET 6 CRM platform, so no data entry is required. The listing information comes directly from the local MLS and instantly populates each marketing piece with a single touch or click. The CRM integration allows brokers, agents, and teams to deliver direct marketing materials to specific customer groups.

Images from the MLS are also automatically imported to create marketing materials simple and fast, and Creative Studio allows uploading of images from one's library for additional customization and personalization. Agents can integrate their marketing materials into Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and email campaigns.

While Creative Studio's basic mode helps agents and teams easily create all their digital, social and print marketing materials, Creative Studio features an advanced method for in-house and contracted marketing designers. The advanced settings allow the custom creation of marketing materials from InDesign files or scratch. Designers and advanced users can use Creative Studio to create custom-branded "smart" marketing materials that instantly change when importing the desired property listing information directly from the MLS with a single touch or click using smart data tags.

Creative Studio gives agents and teams the ability to create high-resolution, print-ready flyers, brochures, postcards, door hangers and more. Marketing materials can be provided to a local printer or directly within the platform to Xpressdocs, a leading provider of direct marketing solutions for real estate.

