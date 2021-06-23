Delta Galil Announces A Global Licensing With Wolford For Lingerie And Swimwear

Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange,), a global manufacturer and distributer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, today announced a new licensing with Wolford, a market leader in high-end...

Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange,), a global manufacturer and distributer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, today announced a new licensing with Wolford, a market leader in high-end tights, SKIN WEAR, lingerie and body wear, to create, produce and market new women's lingerie and swimwear collections. The Wolford collections will be launched worldwide in Spring/Summer 2022 through Wolford boutiques, leading department stores, selected multibrand and specialty shops, and on major online retail platforms.

"Wolford has been globally renowned for its luxurious quality, product innovations and sensual designs for over 70 years," said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil Industries. "We are extremely proud to partner with this iconic brand of Austrian heritage and leverage our design expertise to create new lingerie and swimwear collections and to distribute and market them to women across the globe."

"Wolford has always been committed to creating the highest-quality, most essential and fashionable hosiery, skin wear and clothing that allows women to look and feel at their very best," said Silvia Azzali, CCO of Wolford. "Lingerie and Swimwear have always been an important product category within our collections and part of our DNA. Thanks to this new collaboration with Delta Galil, we will be able to exploit the opportunities of growth offered by the market, making Swimwear and Lingerie a key pillar of our product differentiation."

The newly developed Wolford lingerie collection features refined shapes and colors along with a variety of lace patterns. The collection also features an Athleisure range as well as cotton and seamless intimate apparel. The swimwear collection offers one and two-piece suits as well as coverups made with luxury fabrics, sophisticated details and saturated colors.

In addition to being available at Wolford boutiques and online at Wolfordshop.com, the new collections will be available globally at premium department stores such as Neiman Marcus, Harvey Nichols, KaDeWe, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, Galeries Lafayette, and La Rinascente, and on e-commerce platforms that include Mytheresa, MatchesFashion, Net-A-Porter and Farfetch. In Russia, the collections will be distributed by Jamilco, giving continuation to the historic, successful partnership that lasts already 25 years.

Retail price points for the Lingerie and Swim wear collections will range from €40-€225 in Europe and from $55-$320 in the US.

About Wolford

Founded in the Austrian city of Bregenz in 1950, Wolford is the market leader for luxury skinwear. Over the decades of its existence, it has produced numerous product innovations, some of which are still bestsellers today. With more than 250 monobrand points of sale and over 3,000 trading partners, the brand is present in more than 45 countries worldwide and has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually strived to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; extensive lines of underwear for men and branded Men's underwear including the brands Schiesser, Eminence, Athena & Liabel; babywear, activewear, sleepwear such as the PJ Salvage brand, and leisurewear. Delta Galil also designs, develops, markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind ®, and ladies apparel under the brands Splendid ®as well as others. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Wilson, Spalding, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

